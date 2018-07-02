Meet Sally Esinam Torpey, CEO and Creative Director at Sallet Fashion House of Ghana

Sally Esinam Torpey, the designer behind the brand Oheemaa™, combines her rich sense of culture and heritage, along with inspiration from nature and her environment to produce simple, elegant, and sophisticated textiles and clothing for both men and women. Oheemaa™ is all about redefining African fashion.

Sally has been a featured designer at the National Art Center of Ghana in Accra, in the African Sustainable Eco-Friendly show presented by Global Women Innovators and Inventors. Her international exposure includes participation in past editions of Miami Fashion Week, as well as independent shows during the New York Fashion Week and other global fashion destinations.

The Genesis of Sally Esinam Torpey

In 2010, Sally formed the Sallet Fashion House and the Sallet Foundation to support training for a sustainable and industrialized apparel development and production industry in Ghana. Supported by the Ministry of Trade in Ghana, these organizations work to establish garment factories and training facilities that create jobs for dressmakers and artisans.

Yearning to do more on the humanitarian front, Sally founded Sympathy International in 2003, an organization to educate teens and young women on the importance of female reproductive health. Sympathy International has collaborated with the Ghana Aids Commission to provide education in advocacy, care, and support, on the prevention of HIV/AIDS in the entire Central Region of Ghana.

Along with her organizations; global partners; friends in the fashion industry; and the government of Ghana, Sally is empowering women to build healthy and sustainable livelihoods and a strong nation of independent women entrepreneurs.

In an April 2018 interview in Ghana with Oral Ofori of TheAfricanDream.net the social entrepreneur and designer said, “my passion is to design stylish, elegant and classy apparels that come with a high-quality finishing. But I also want to play a major role in the fabric of society by helping women and youths realize that they are the needles that stitch together the growth of today’s modern world.“

“We must tackle the issue from the roots…” — Sally Esinam Torpey

Ms. Torpey feels strongly about correcting the foundational problems of the apparel industry. She explains: “we must tackle the issue from the roots through the vocational institution level. This will allow those learning to be fashion designers go through international standards and taught creativity and precision garment construction processes, which are key in designing.”

This will evolve into product quality and open bigger doors for Ghana and Africa to compete in the global industry, the Oheemaa™ brand creator believes.

The European and American fashion markets are for the taking only if we meet the standards set up by them Sally recounted to Oral Ofori, “with my position as Africa’s Ambassador for the Council of International Fashion Designers (CIFD) headquartered in Miami, Florida, we can begin the work.”

“I am more than glad to help any African who needs help, advice, network support, and information about CIFD, else visit fbaa.fashion to join because I believe we can create jobs and skilled human resources for the fashion industry,” Sally says of CIFD which is now Fashion Business Association of America.

Find out more about this global empowerment ambassador for all women in Africa and her work by emailing [email protected] or visit www.oheemaa.com. Follow Sally on Instagram and Twitter as @oheemaagh.