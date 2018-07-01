Kpeve Senior High School Proves To Be The Finest In Cultural Festivities

Kpeve Senior High School , a school located in the South Dayi District of the Volta region has proved to be one of the harbours of Ghana's promising song and cultural stars .

This was discovered during a practice session held by the school in preparation of a much anticipated cultural festival dubbed ' Inter-Schools cultural festival' scheduled on Thursday , the 28th day of June 2018 . This festival within the students domain seeks to enhance the cultural understanding of Ghanaian values aimed at societal development .

At the gathering , Mr.Michael Adzie , the Assistant Headmaster expressed optimism towards the upcoming festival and assured the school of maintaining the first position as secured last year ,in this year's inter-schools cultural festival .

"I am very happy that our cultural festivity in line with Inter-schools cultural festival is very much on course and that , I assure the school of maintaining the first position we had last year". Mr. Micheal Adzie expressed .

The cultural masters , Mr. Wisdom Amedi and Mr. Danny Agblevor called on other teachers of the school and entire Kpeve community to support the school in the name of maintaining the first position secured last year as far as this year's cultural festivity is concerned .

They went on to also appeal to the entertainment industry of mother Ghana to promote the Ghanaian culture .

