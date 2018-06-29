CDD’s Statement On The Removal Of The EC Chair And Her Two Deputies

The Ghana Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) has taken notice of the communication from the Office of the President circulated to the media on 28th June, 2018 removing the Chair of the Electoral Commission (EC), Mrs. Charlotte Osei, and her two Deputies, Mr. Amadu Sulley and Mrs. Georgina Opoku Amankwah. This removal was done in accordance with Article 146 (9) of the 1992 Constitution of Republic of Ghana.

While noting the progress made in bringing some finality to a matter which had been hanging on the neck of the Commission and election administration in the country over the past several months, CDD is certain that the news of the removal of all three executive members of the EC would result in consternation amongst the public, particularly election stakeholders. CDD-Ghana is particularly concerned with the implications of the removal on the governance structure of the EC in the short-term, especially with the EC saddled with upcoming electoral activities. The months of confusion and infighting amongst the leadership of the Commission leading to the impeachment process and the resulting outcome has exposed serious governance and management deficits at the EC that require comprehensive reform and must be addressed if the EC is to play its constitutional role effectively.

Going forward, and to help address public anxiety and promote knowledge as well as understanding of the decision of the Chief Justice Committee, it is very critical that full findings of the Committee’s work be made public immediately.

The Center wishes to strongly recommend to the President to ensure that the processes leading to the replacement of the removed officials are informed by broad consultations to help restore confidence in the leadership of the Commission and the institution itself.

Finally, the Center calls on all political parties and other election stakeholders to work together peacefully to manage any concerns raised in accordance with law and democratic practice.

God bless our homeland Ghana!