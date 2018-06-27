Messr Stephen Ntim Is The Man To Make The Three Northern Regions An NPP Stronghold For Victory In 2020 And Beyond

ste

Since the 2000 elections, the votes and popularity of the NPP has been increasing in the three northern regions. This positive growth of the party can be attributed to the good social intervention policies left by former president Kuffour and also the disappointment of the people of the three northern regions on the NDC Government's performance. The peak of this positive growth was in 2016 when the NPP won 5 seats out of eleven in the Upper West Region.

Come 7th July, 2018, the NPP is to make a decision as to the people that will lead them to victory in 2020 and also lay the foundation for victory in 2024. That isn't an easy task. That is a task that requires tactics, fortitude, patience and perseverance.

Messr Stephen Ntim is going for the national chairmanship position of the NPP. This is his fourth attempt of seeking that position. Anytime he campaigns and loses the position, he picks himself up quickly, calm the nerves of his support base and rally them to work for the eventual winner. This has been his attitude on three different occasions and this is the spirit he is going to bring on board. The three northern regions are the greatest beneficiaries of this his persevering spirit.

As it is commonly known, it is not easy for the NPP to win a seat in the three northern regions. There are some seats the NPP has never crossed 30% in any election since 1992. This has created some loss of hope in those seats. Mr. Stim is the best person to help the NPP to not only win these seats but to also increase our presidential votes in those areas. His story of failing and always picking himself up after every defeat will inspire a lot of good candidates to contest those seats and win them. His story of putting everything behind him after every painful defeat and disappointment will inspire those who were defeated in constituency, regional and parliamentary primaries to also put everything behind them and work together for the common good of the party and themselves.

In the 2016 elections, Mr.Ntim played key roles for the party in the settler communities. Most of these settler communities are places with people of northern descent. We won some of those areas and in the areas the NPP couldn't win, the party increased significantly its presidential and parliamentary votes. With this experience, Mr. Ntim will employ efficient tactics and masterfull strategies to help the NPP win more seats in the three northern regions and also the settler communities. Mr. Ntim worked on the grounds, he roamed constituencies to campaign and knows what it takes to win an election in the northern regions and settler communities in the southern and coastal regions of Ghana. Mr.Ntim isn't going to be a chairman that roams and interacts with constituency executives only when he is contesting for a national chairman position. He is not going to be a chairman that is only good at always sitting in his office, enjoying his position and dictating to others whilst the polling station and constituency executives are crying of neglect, abandonment and disrespect.

Messr Stephen Ntim positive relationship with the president and the huge support he gave to the president from 2008 is a strong signal that Mr. Ntim is our best bet for president Nana Addo second term presidency. Despite the president not supporting Mr. Ntim's chairmanship bid in 2005, 2009 and 2014, Messr Ntim still worked for the then candidate Nana Addo in 2008,2012 and 2016. Messr Ntim gave his heart, soul,resources and energy for the Nana Addo's presidency despite president Nana Addo not supporting his chairmanship ambition on all occasions. I sincerely believe no NPP member will contest the president in an internal primaries in 2019 and I wished that same courtesy could have been extended to Messr Stephen Ntim for him to go unopposed. But since that isn't done, I hope constituency executives will consider the sufferings of the party members at the polling station level and also their own welfare and vote for Messr Stephen Ntim. I ardently hope appointees who are to vote will also consider the 2020 and 2024 victory we so much desire and vote for Messr Stephen Ntim. The NDC isn't coming to joke in 2020 and we must consider that and vote for strategic and tactic men like Messr Stephen Ntim that can keep the NDC in perpetual opposition, In sha Allah.

Mr. Stephen Ntim like our president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has seen a lot and passed through a lot for the NPP. He is the man the NPP needs now. He is the man the NPP in the three northern regions have been crying for for a long time. He is the man who will ensure that the constituency executives who are working for the party today won't be abandoned after the 2020 elections as others have done to polling station and constituency executives who suffered for the party after the 2016 elections. Mr. Ntim has suffered enough for the NPP and will be the last person to disappoint the party.

I shall, In sha Allah, be back...

Fuseini Abdul-Fatawu

A NPP polling station executive in the Upper West Region