Vice President Bawumia, Local ICT Firms Visit Silicon Valley

The Vice President of the Republic, H.E. Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, accompanied by the leaders of 15 local ICT firms including GHIPSS, Hubtel, SoftTribe, DreamOval, GE, IBM, Trotro tractor, EDEL Technology Consulting, Rancord, Nsano, Expresspay, Bluespace, Callens Solution, Bsystems, IT Consortium left Accra last night for a five-day Working Visit to the high-tech city of Silicon Valley, California, United States of America.

During the visit, His Excellency the Vice President will hold discussions with Silicon Valley’s thought and technology leaders to explore the possibilities of developing strategic insight, decisions and partnerships with the view of helping to enhance the digitisation of the Ghanaian economy to move Ghana Beyond Aid.

It would be recalled that the Vice President recently visited a number of Ghanaian ICT firms to understand their challenges in order to aid policy formulation. The visit to Silicon Valley by the Vice President and the leadership of the Ghanaian ICT firms, is to engage the world leaders in ICT in order to exchange ideas and fashion Ghanaian solutions to Ghanaian challenges.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is scheduled to meet with Corporate Executives of cutting edge digital technology organisations including Microsoft, Facebook, Tesla, and Alphabet, and visit a number of facilities including the G.E. Digital Centre and the IBM Watson Centre.

The Vice President will also meet with the Ghanaian community and brief them on happenings back home.

The ICT leads accompanying the Vice President include representatives from GHIPSS, Hubtel, SoftTribe, DreamOval, IBM, and EDEL Technology Consulting.

The rest are from GE, Trotro Tractor, EDEL Technology Consulting, Rancord, Nsano, Expresspay, Bluespace, Callens solution, Bsystems, IT Consortium.

The Vice President returns to Accra on Saturday April 14, 2018.