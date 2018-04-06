The only limitations we can set for ourselves are those in our mind sets. – Tendai Mungate

Your life today is as a result of how you saw yourself five years ago. You can only go as far as the picture you see yourself in your mind. What you picture and see in your mind you create in the physical. The future you admire to create can only be created by your ability to see it. But the greatest question l have for you is what are you seeing?

Some of us our visions are so limited that we cannot see the nations we can travel, the people we can impact and transform with the ideas and businesses we have. Your sight should not be limited to the extent that the only things that equates to success is what you know. The reason why you are where you are now is because of what you see. The reason why you are earning the money you are earning is because of the type of mentality you have about money, so poverty is not a physical thing, it’s a mental thing, what manifests in your wallet right now is a reflection of what you think.

The reason you are staying in the house you are staying in is because you attracted it with your mind. But you can change your life by changing what you are seeing. See beyond your current territory. Were you are right now and were you can be in the next five years is all a result of your vision.

See new territories

If you are seeing a earning of a $1000 dollars in a month why not change and see a million dollars in earnings in a month. If they are individuals who did it what will stop you, NOTHING. Achieving and earning a billion dollars does not start out in your hands but in the mind. Move from merely thinking of your talent as ordinary, it can change your life and change others too. See yourself great not mediocre. To drive cars in the physical first drive them in your mind. See that car now before you drive it. See that business expanding to new heights and going international. See yourself happy. See a healthy relationship.

Plan to Bring the New Vision To Reality

A vision not pursued just remains a un pursued adventure. Once you see the new territories develop a plan to bring it to action. Life is too short to be living a life that you are not enjoying. Here are few things you may need to do to develop a new plan for the new vision

Write Down the new vision – A vision written down is far much powerful than a vision in your mind. Writing down your long term vision will help you set clear, specified, time framed goals to achieve the vision.

A vision written down is far much powerful than a vision in your mind. Writing down your long term vision will help you set clear, specified, time framed goals to achieve the vision.

Develop a plan from your vision - plan will include goals for the next year, five years, and then set goals to achieve the vision. The goals should be specified; if your goal is to achieve financial freedom then have an exact amount. Successful people have specified goals that keep them on course. Your goals need to be time framed. The reason why some of us fail is because we do not give ourselves targets to work on we are pursuing goals with not targets. You ought to have targets for yourself and specific dates when you intend to achieve the goals. Set out action steps – Now that you have goals. From your goals develop daily tasks you intend to do to achieve your goals. Success of tomorrow is created by what we do today. So you need to develop an action plan for the whole week. That's why most successful people have diaries to write down their action steps to achieve their goals. You might plan well but fail to set good and unrealistic action steps.

Take Action on The Plan

The greatest quality of a successful person is taking action. Become someone who action orientated since you have changed your sight you might need to change your action course. You can never achieve today’s success by using yesterday’s thinking and action course. Change your course of action if you had been practising for two hours increase to four a day, if you had been watching television all day then spend more time doing the important things that’s apply for the job, starting that business, doing the yard around your house. ACT on achieving the new plan and vision do not sit and wait thinking it will happen because l saw the territory. Seeing is a good starting point but action is what brings it to reality.

Limitations only are extent to where they are created and that is the mind.

Your personal potential is only limited to how you see yourself using it.

Unleashing Your Potential Within

Tendai Mungate

