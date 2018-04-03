Pockets Of Chieftaincy Disputes Undermining Dev't

Mr. Amidu Chinnia Issahaku, the Acting Upper West Regional Minister, has appealed to the Chiefs in the Sissala West District to address pockets of chieftaincy disputes in the district to allow government development programmes to thrive.

'All the laudable initiatives being introduced by the government cannot materialise if there is insecurity in the district', he said.

Mr Issahaku who made the appeal during the 9th Annual 'Gandawi Naabahilime' Festival of the chiefs and people of the Gandawi Traditional Area in Sorbelle said government was aware of some chieftaincy and land related disputes in parts of the District including; the Gandawi Traditional Area.

He appealed to all the feuding parties to give peace a chance, adding: 'You should endeavour to settle your differences through the legal process to live together as one people'.

He said their forbearers settled disputes through the traditional dispute mechanisms and admonished the people to research into this time tested traditional systems that guided the conduct and actions of their ancestors and integrate them into modern practices to maintain peace and order in society.

Mr Mohammed Zackaria Bakor, the Sissala West District Chief Executive (DCE), commended the security agencies for their efforts in maintaining relative peace there.

Kuoro Bamula Basinjia Chieminah III, the Chief of Kandia, expressed thanks to the government for giving two of the 10 dams to be constructed in the district this year under the 'One-village-one-dam' to the Gandawi Traditional Area and appealed for more in the next phase of the project.

GNA

By Prosper K. Kuorsoh, GNA