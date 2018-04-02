Videos: Joy FM crowns Ghana Month with local language programming

Your super station, Joy 99.7 FM will crown its Ghana month celebrations with a twist in its programming today.

All programmes on the station will be hosted in the local language of the presenter’s choice. Guests on all shows will also be speaking in a local language.

The Multimedia Group’s Ghana Month is aimed at promoting the socio-cultural values of Ghana.

Ghana Month also aims at promoting the uniqueness of Ghanaian foods, clothes, tourist destinations, festivals among others.

As part of the month-long celebration of Ghana's colourful heritage, there was a photo shoot of all staff in beautiful Ghanaian fabrics, the Fantastic Four tour of major regions in the country and of course, presenters treated listeners to the very best of Ghanaian music during the month-long celebrations.

Today’s programming will crown the amazing celebrations.

Here's a video of Daniel Dadzie on the Super Morning Show this morning:

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com