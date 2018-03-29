Techiman Municipal Assembly Launches Sanitation Campaign

The Techiman Municipal Assembly has launched a sanitation programme to rid the Municipality of filth. Speaking at the ceremony to launch the campaign, the Chairman of the occasion and Chief of Kenten, a suburb of Techiman, Nana Antwi Boasiako II said insanitary conditions remain a major problem to the Municipality and the country at large. He said the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies spend a lot of money which could have otherwise used for other developmental interventions on sanitation which was unacceptable.

He added that the country is spending a lot on health due to filth. He therefore appealed to citizens in the Municipality and to desist from littering and use the dustbins place at vantage points to dispose of waste. ”As we work towards the creation of Bono East region, it cannot be created in the midst of filth” he added.

On his part, Hon. Henry Boakye Yiadom appealed to Zoom Lion to monitor the usage of the trucks to ensure that they keep long. He also urged Ghanaians to work towards a clean country.

Launching the programme, the Municipal Chief Executive for Techiman, Hon. John Kofi Donyina observed that the insanitary conditions in the Municipality have worsened as a result of people dumping waste indiscriminately. This according to him always causes flooding especially in the central business District. The Municipal Chief Executive said available statistics indicate that almost 50% of households within the Municipality dispose off their solid waste indiscriminately in open spaces. “With a generation of solid waste of up to 325 tonnes daily, the Assembly is able to collect only 21%, he added” He therefore called for attitudinal change among citizens and enforcement of sanitation laws of the Assembly to keep the Municipality clean. He said the Assembly is spending so much of its internally generated fund and Common Fund on managing waste and sanitation thereby retarding the provision of social amenities for the people.

According to the Municipal Chief Executive, in an effort to rid the Municipality of filth, a contract to evacuate mountains of garbage at Mayanka and Mamprusi Line has been awarded. He said the Assembly has signed a new sanitation package with Zoom Lion Ghana Limited for the supply of six trucks to compliment the exisiting ones while additional forty-four(44) communal containers with a quarterly service fee of GHC 150,000. This he said is a testimony of the government of His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo’s commitment to ensuring a clean and hygienic environment.