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Miracles Aboagye's arrest: 'Allow the law to take its course' — Sukparu tells NPP

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
NPP Denis Miracles Aboagye left and Mohammed Adams Sukparu
TUE, 14 JUL 2026 1
Denis Miracles Aboagye [left] and Mohammed Adams Sukparu

The Member of Parliament for Sissala West, Mohammed Adams Sukparu, has urged the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and its supporters to allow the law to take its course in the case involving Dennis Miracles Aboagye.

Sukparu's comments follow the arrest and continued detention of Mr. Aboagye, an aide to former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who is being investigated by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).

Miracles Aboagye was arrested at the Accra International Airport on Saturday, July 11, upon his return from a trip abroad.

EOCO has said he and former IMCCoD accountant Gerald Appiah are being investigated over alleged offences including conspiracy to steal, stealing, causing financial loss to the state, money laundering and other financial crimes involving about GH¢55 million.

Although he was granted bail of GH¢50 million with three sureties, two of whom must be justified, on Monday, July 13, Miracles Aboagye remains in custody after failing to meet the bail conditions.

The arrest has triggered reactions from some NPP supporters, with some gathering at EOCO's premises to demand his release, while others have cautioned of possible retaliation should the party return to power.

Speaking on Accra-based Metro TV's Good Morning Ghana programme on Tuesday, July 14, the lawmaker said the party must respect the mandate of state institutions and allow investigators to conduct their work.

"If there is an allegation that somebody has committed, allegedly, a crime, and the law says that there's an institution that is supposed to investigate the person, and that institution is carrying out its mandate, what we have to do is to just cooperate, which Dennis currently is doing," he said.

The lawmaker acknowledged the concerns of NPP supporters but questioned statements suggesting that political actors would respond to current actions when they return to power.

"When I hear people say that tomorrow is pregnant, tomorrow is almost giving birth. Does that mean that we, politicians, should see ourselves as second-class citizens of this country?" he asked.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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Comments

Ntisiful. Tadi | 7/14/2026 5:11:46 PM

The Post Independence local politics in Ghana is build around this theme: " You do me, I do You" Local politics in Ghana is about "retalliation". And this is happening between the two big üpolitical parties ( NPP and NDC) in Ghana. Hatred is one of the causes of the politics of retaliation.

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