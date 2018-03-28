Deputy Energy Minister, Petrocom, GNPC, VRA, Others Visit FPSO Kwame Nkrumah

Deputy Energy Minister and officials from Petroleum Commission (Petrocom), Ghana National Petroleum Company (GNPC), Ghana National Gas Company (GNGC), Volta River Authority (VRA) and Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) have visited the FPSO Kwame Nkrumahat the Jubilee fields on Monday 26th February, 2018.

A statement issued by Dzifa Bampoh, the Communications & Investor Relations of Tullow Ghana Limited said the objective of the visit was to enable the government and its agencies review the work done so far on the FPSO KNK following the first shutdown on 1st February, 2018.

It also provided further insight into Tullow’s offshore operations in a bid to deliver safe, sustainable oil and gas production as well as progress on the Turret Remediation Project aimed at correcting the defective bearing on the FPSO, the statement said.

On Feb 1, 2018 Tullow the operator, proceeded with the FPSO Kwame Nkrumah shutdown to execute the pre-works for the Turret bearing stabilisation program.

According to the statement, it was during these discussions between TGL and stakeholders in oil and gas sector over consideration for two other proposed shutdowns in 2018 that the offer of a visit to the FPSO Kwame Nkrumah was proposed.

It added that the shutdown also coincided with a scheduled GNGC shutdown. The opportunity was utilised to perform routine safety critical inspections/maintenance work scopes.

“In addition, execution of engineering reliability improvement projects on the facility to enhance overall operational performance and capacity of the FPSO Kwame Nkrumah going forward. The first shutdown was concluded successfully,” the statement reads.

