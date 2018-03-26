An Open Letter To The Chief Justice 

Sophia Abena Boafoa Akuffo, Chief Justice of Ghana

25th March, 2018

Your Ladyship Madam Chief Justice

The Supreme Court of Ghana

Accra

Re: Probing of Electoral Commission Officials

Not long ago, self-revealing dishonest events at the EC were made known into public domain, occasioning accusations by Mrs Georgina Opoku Amankwaa, accusing her boss, Ms Charlotte Osei, of several misdeeds committed by her by reason of her being the EC boss.

Based upon this accusation, Ms Osei immediately suspended Mrs Amankwaa from office as her first deputy.

A formal letter was written to the Office of the President by some concerned employees of the EC, which was referred to you, for you to study and establish if any prima facie case could be established against Ms Charlotte Osei. Your study of the complaints unquestionably established a substantial amount of prima facie case against her.

You appointed three Supreme Court Judges to sit on the matter and come out with their determination. The case is currently on trial.

Amazingly, both Amadu Suley and Ms Charlotte Osei continue being in office at the EC, whiles being probed, whereas Mrs Opoku Amankwaa is interdicted, and being investigated as well as the other two by the same Supreme Court Justices.

This beats the imagination of all Ghanaians with a sense of justice and equiparity.

We would want to see all three EC officials equally suspended from their various positions until after their investigations are over, and be possibly reinstated if they are found not to have necessarily committed any breaches of trust in their official positions at the EC.

We also pray the President to allow any suspected appointee of his to be interdicted for interrogation if and when it becomes necessary to appear before Mr Martin Amidu, your appointed Special Prosecutor.

We also suggest that similar ancillary prosecutions take place in the Regional capitals as well as in the District capitals, because the envisaged cases are too many.

Yours very sincerely

Adreba Abrefa Damoa

Secretary

(For and on behalf of Concerned Ghanaians Against Corruption)