Bullet Reveals The Plans He Had For Ebony

The manager of the late Ebony Reigns, Ricky Nana Agyemang has revealed the plans he had for her, before her sudden demise.

In a recent interview with Melvina Frimpong Manso on Suncity Radio’s Showbiz 971 in Sunyani, Bullet outlined how they wanted the Ebony brand to have an international appeal.

He also used the opportunity to apologize to anybody that they have hurt as a record label.

Bullet also admitted that he ‘overused’ Ebony to perform at many programs during the Christmas celebrations.