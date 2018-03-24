The Brief Reign Of "Ebony Reigns" On Earth

Ebony Reigns

"And in the end it's not the years in your life that count; it's the life in your years." - ABRAHAM LINCOLN, 16th U.S. President

Ebony Reign impacted so much and registered her talent and abilities in the minds of many Ghanaians and even foreigners alike. Her fecund talent and creative abilities in writing songs makes her unrivalled in the music industry in recent times. It's rather shocking that some sections of Ghanaians condemn her and did not give her the chance to grow and mature into the righteous being some of us wanted her to be. Ebony is highly recognized and coveted by foreigners, but I wonder if we Ghanaians, her own people, accorded her the same level of honour when she was alive. Jesus once stated that "A prophet is not without honour except in his own country...

I recall that a day after her demise, I visited my friend, Hungarian Chancellor at the Embassy, and he was very distraught by the sudden death of such a heroine. He mentioned that Ebony was supposed to tour Hungary and was with them at the Embassy three days before she passed. Actually, she was supposed to leave two days after the day of her sudden death.

Clearly, Ebony pursued her dream with passion and soon, innuendoes became the driving force in her lyrics, but beneath the haze, her love for God persisted, as she consulted pastors for prayers and advice or direction.

However, Intolerant Ghanaians did not give her a chance to live and grow into maturity, to develop into the model we aspire for, and so descended on her using the media to release our sharp 'bullet' tongues to calamitously slaughter her to cold death. Truly, "the power of life and death is in the tongue".

I heard some Prophets warned her, and some even professed God would strike her if she did not heed their calls for them to avert the impending death. I am wondering why such prophets could not offer prayers in absentia to her since prayer has no boundary.

In the bible, the Centurion told Jesus to send His word to heal his servant, and it happened. Also, there was an instance when the disciples prayed in the upper room for Peter to be released from a remote prison.

I guess these prophets were expecting Ebony to come to them so after offering prayers to her, they would pose with her and show to the world that they have the power to control or avert death or expected such a star to submit to them to be counted as their daughter so they could collect tithes from her. Prophecies are usually not questioned In this country and they persist in pernicious indulgence in the name of doctrine of prophecies.

Ghanaian prophets and some section of Ghanaians released poisonous words against Ebony.

I am sure if Jesus were to be living on earth physically before Ebony's death, the scribes, who I consider akin to our 'Untouchable Prophets', would have hauled her to Jesus to ask permission to stone her, but I guess Jesus' answer would have been, "he that hath no sin should cast the first stone'...and many would have dropped their sharp, murderous, and destructive tongues, because the search of their hearts would have revealed unprintable sins. No one is perfect except God.

The question is, if Ebony were to be their child, would they have come publicly to chastise her? I guess not because some of their children are doing worse things.

For the genuine mourners - the family, fans, friends - I would suggest that we should drop the agony, pain, and weeping and do a proper reflection and check on our lives.

When Jesus Christ was being beaten, tortured on the way to Calvary to be crucified, and He saw the women weeping, the bible says in Luke 23:28 that "But Jesus, turning to them, said, "Daughters of Jerusalem, do not weep for me, weep for yourselves and for your children". I believe Jesus told them this because He knew where He was going. The world will always worry, when they lose you, but heaven will rejoice when you escape the wickedness of the world and make it to heaven.

I am wondering how a great talent like Ebony couldn't live to lift the Ghanaian music to the international level, I keep asking the questions, "why was she so insistent she wanted to see her mom despite immediate list of events in a few days ahead? Why was she in a rush to return at such late time after seeing her mom? Why would she not listen to her mom that she sleep over and make the journey in the morning? Well, a Kenyan proverb puts it this way "the day the monkey is destined to die all the trees get slippery."

How can we be certain that Ebony will make it to heaven...I am not a prophet so I cannot suggest but I think I heard the renowned international Evangelist, Dr. Lawrence Tetteh, say "I preached salvation to her", ...wow! that is good news, he introduced Jesus Christ to her before her untimely death. His sound engineer, Kaywa, also testifies he personally led Ebony to Jesus Christ and "she prayed the sinners' prayer". and if she accepted the gospel, then she is surely saved because the bible says in Romans 10:9 "that if you confess with your mouth the Lord Jesus and believe in your heart that God has raised Him from the dead, you shall be saved".

The bible also indicates in 2 Corinthians 5:17 that "Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation, old things have passed away; behold all things have become new"

Ebony Reign leaves us great lessons.

By Jojo Quayson