We Never Criticized Prof. Yankah Over $64m Deal

The management of the University of Ghana has disassociated itself from reports that it criticized Prof. Kwesi Yankah, the Minister of State in Charge of Education, on his position on the school's controversial deal with Africa Integras.

The Daily Graphic had reported that “top-level sources” at the University had slammed Prof. Yankah for suggesting that government was working to ensure the University of Ghana’s financial challenges borne out of the deal are addressed.

But the Registrar of the University, Mercy Haizel-Ashia, said in a statement that the University has not issued any statement in response to comments by Prof. Yankah, nor have appointed anyone to react on its behalf.

“The University of Ghana has neither issued any comments on the interview granted by the Minister State responsible for Tertiary Education, nor authorized any agents to do so on itself…Management, therefore, dissociates itself from these comments reported to have been made by top officials of the University in response to the Minister of State's interview. Such untruths are borne out of mischief and the general public is advised to ignore them,” she said.

There is an ensuing controversy over the University of Ghana’s $64 million agreement entered into during the era of its former Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ernest Aryeetey with Africa Integras, which the current Vice Chancellor believes has left the school in a serious financial situation.

The Education Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, in a recent media interview, indicated that the school might be privatized if it fails to meet its obligations in the $64 million agreement.

However the Minister of State at the Presidency in charge of Tertiary Education, Professor Kwesi Yankah, said government is committed to ensuring that the University of Ghana is not privatized.