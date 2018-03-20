MP Commends President Akufo Addo for creating Gomoa Central District Assembly

Hon. Naana Eyiah Quansah

The NPP Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central constituencyconstituency in the Central Region, Hon. Naana Eyiah Quansah has commended His Excellency President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo for creating Gomoa Central District Assembly to facilitate development in the area.

Gomoa Central constituency used to be part of the else while Gomoa East District Assembly so the creation would enable the constituency to operate as a full District Assembly with its offices at Gomoa Afransi.

Interacting with newsmen soon after inauguration of the Gomoa East District Assembly at Gomoa Potsin, Hon. Naana Eyiah Quansah was full of praise for President Akufo Addo and the NPP government for creating a District each for Gomoa Central and Gomoa East constituencies.

" Now that Gomoa Central has been upgraded to a District status, we are going to work assiduously for infrastructure development and to improve the living conditions of the people. We are equally going all out to mobilize resources and to create job opportunities for the teeming number of unemployed youth. All programs and policies from the central government will be fully implemented. President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo has fulfilled a promise made to the people in the wake ofvthe 2016 general elections and we are grateful to him. NPP government is committed to rural development, creation of the Gomoa Central District is a clear manifestation that the government mean business to enhance socio-economic activities of the people of Gomoa Central District Assembly"

The Member if Parliament called on potential investors both home and abroad to channel their resources to Gomoa Central District adding that business opportunities abound for investment in all sectors of the economy.

" Gomoa Central District has vast stretch of land for investment in Agro-processing, livestock, aquaculture and the needed manpower resources. The environment is therefore conducive for all types of businesses. All social amenities like electricity, portable drinking water, schools, markets , healthcare facilities couple with moveable road networks are available in the District while the people are business friendly "

She concluded by urging the citizenry to work together as one people with the common goal of ensuring total development for Gomoa Central District Assembly.