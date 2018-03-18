Tarkwa Prison Inmates Receive Support From EP Church

The Evangelical Presbyterian Church Ghana Mawuli congregation, Tarkwa has donated assorted items worth GHC3,378.00 to the inmates of the Tarkwa local prisons, in the Western Region.

The items included; bags of rice, sugar, gari, boxes of key soap, omo, soft drinks, a gallon of cooking oil, biscuits and toilet roll.

Making the presentation, Reverend Simon Cardinal Addae, the District pastor, stated that as part of their corperate social responsibility, the church made available the items for the upkeep of the inmates.

Rev. Addae promised that the church would provide support to the Tarkwa local prisons at least once a year and advised the inmates to draw closer to the word of God and pray as that would strengthen them.

He entreated the youth to work hard and desist from using unapproved means to get rich and stressed that it would only destroy their future.

Receiving the items on behalf of the inmates, Deputy Superintendent of Prisons Bright Gbogbo, a staff officer of Tarkwa prisons said the donation would complement the efforts the government has been making and it would also go a long way to address some challenges the inmates were facing.

Deputy Superintendent Gbogbo, therefore, appealed to other companies and philanthropists to emulate the kind gesture of the church.