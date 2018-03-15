Academic City, Vista Ghana and NIIT Ghana Adopt Planetarium Science Center

The Academic City, Vista Ghana and NIIT Ghana have donated some $12,000 to the Planetarium Science Center Ghana.

The first privately built digital planetarium in West, Central and East Africa has been supported by these three organisations to enable it keep its STEM learning programme afloat.

The planetarium is the dream project of Dr. Jacob Ashong and his wife Jane Ashong - both planetarium Directors-, who used their savings to build the planetarium in 2008.

Their main focus was to bring astronomy closer to the masses and promote practical STEM learning through initiatives such as planetarium shows, live astronomy telescope viewings, and STEM learning workshops for school students.

Through their donation to the planetarium, Academic City college, Vista Ghana, and NIIT Ghana have extended their contribution to the Ghanaian society, by coming together to promote this Ghanaian science monument.

Vista Ghana, driven by its commitment to provide the highest quality paper products, is engaged in import and distribution of paper and its products, and are manufacturers of the Vistaline brand of school notebooks in Ghana.

Academic City college, Ghana, offers premium tertiary education in Engineering, Business, IT and Communication Arts with a new state-of-the-art campus in Haatso in Accra with modern-design learning environments and high-quality facilities.

Academic City provides holistic education through a focus on activity-based experiential learning delivered by the premium calibre of teaching talent.

With an ethos of ethics and entrepreneurship, Academic City targets preparing students to be globally-competitive and future-ready.

NIIT Ghana, a leading name in quality IT education in the country, has trained over 60,000 students since inception in 1999 via its four centres located across Ghana. NIIT has benchmarked IT training in Ghana, as one of the most sought-after IT training institutes in the country.

By coming forth to save the planetarium that was in dire need of funding support, these three organizations have combined their vision to promote science literacy and STEM education that they believe are an essential part of a country’s progress.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com