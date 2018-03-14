Knowing And Not Doing: A Serious Breed Of Failure Inspired to Unleash the Hidden Potential within You to Achieve Greatness

So in the few years l have been studying on success and failure. There is something that has been common within these studies. Usually we as individuals at times we know what we should do to succeed but most of us do not do it. I have seen this to be true even with some people l coach. Most know what they need to but doing it is a struggle for many.

In my recent sessions any individual ask me to help him set his business goals. So just as he told me that l asked him have you ever written down your business vision? His reply amazed me l have all the things in my head, l know l should write the vision but it’s not really important. I still remember looking at this young guy amazed with his response. I later explained to him the importance of writing down his vision and how it will help him set his business goals and set out his strategic plan and implantation strategies. He knew what he had to do but the thing that was stopping him from making business progress is because he couldn’t apply what he knew. A process that took him a few hours of his time was the process that was stopping him from achieving business success. We later on discussed were the problem was and what was stopping from achieving success and his response this time was different. He said Tendai l knew all these things you were telling me but not doing it was my main problem.

So my questions to you today are:

What do you know you should do but you are not doing it?

Who should you consult? What should you read? What should study?

Where do you need to go to get the results? Who do you need to call?

What do you need to change? What do need to leave behind?

Most of us know what we should do to succeed but the question is are we doing it? You have been postponing your success for so long and it’s time you start. You have read many books on success listen to all many motivational speakers but you still at the same position you were last year but you have so much knowledge on how to succeed. Life is moving forward, time is moving l hope the moment you realize this it won’t be too late. Stop looking at the limitations but apply what you know. Success is for the action orientated people. Knowing is not an achievement at all the achievement is seen when you apply what you know.

Knowing what to do and not doing it is the greatest sin that an individual can ever commit. – Tendai Mungate

Unleashing Your Potential Within

Tendai Mungate

Tendai Mungate (20) Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Vision Escalators Consultancy Group is currently studying at the Midlands State University is a Inspirational, Motivational, Transformational Speaker, Leader-prenuer, Leadership Coach, Entrepreneur, Workshop Facilitator, Drummer and Writer. His life purpose and passion is in Inspiring and Unleashing the Hidden Potential Within individuals and to Achieve Greatness. Tendai Can be contacted via Social media facebook and twitter @tendaimungate [email protected] and tendaimungateinspirations , phone and whatsapp +263784948274 email:[email protected]