Immortalise Aliu Mahama’s Legacies

Human beings are created on earth to live for a period. How long or short we live on earth varies. The late AlhajiAliu Mahama and former Vice President of the Republic spent some 66 years on earth. He was a business man and later served his country as a politician. AlhajiAliu Mahama was noted for certain principles both in his private and public life.

One of the principles the late AlhajiAliu Mahama lived with was his ability to reach out to people from all walk of life. He was a true believer in the ideology of the New Patriotic Party. However, he never neglected people who were not in his party. Unity among his fellow humans was what he fought for. And this clearly was demonstrated in his calls to resolve the impasse between the two royal factions in Dagbon.

Politically, he understood that power belongs to the grassroot. As a result, H.E. AlhajiAliu Mahama made sure the grassroots were not forgotten. He made time out of his busy schedules and related well with the people who deliver victory to him.

Apart from his strong links with the people, H.E. AlhajiAliu Mahama also shared his wealth with the have nots. Many described him as a philanthropist. His love for other people especially those who unfortunately found themselves within the poverty zone, is a great legacy we as a people should jealously protect. His politics went beyond the usual ‘do me I do you’ trick. AlhajiAliu Mahama in his own way built the foundation of the NPP particularly in the north with these and other principles.

AlhajiAliu Mahama is gone for good, but the political ideology he truly stood for needs to guard his legacies. AlhajiAliu Mahama was a strong person and never abandoned his root. The NPP should not forget its roots. So many things happened prior to the 2016 elections. The NPP will be forsaking one of AlhajiAliu Mahama’s legacies if it chooses to detach itself from the grassroot.

The general well being of the country largely rest with the President and his team. Whilst this team is going all out to fix the roots in the system, the NPP as a party should be busy engaging its base. The late AlhajiAliu Mahama had a communication model that brought him close to the grassroot. This model could be learned since people he worked with in the party especially in the north are alive.

At the family level, the passion to protect AlhajiAliu Mahama’s legacies is strong. His offspring, notably Farouk Aliu Mahama and other family members are pursuing the philanthropic work and the call for unity among people.