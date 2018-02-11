Nanaba One, Incoming Youth Organizer For NPP, Prestea Huni-Valley Constituency Signs Book Of Condolence Of 12-Year Old Murdered At Bogoso

The sad story of Ebenezer Tetteh, who was beheaded at Bogoso recently has sent the whole district mourning. Today, Jubel Kwaw, incoming Youth Organizer of NPP, Prestea Huni Valley signed the book of condolence.

BACKGROUND

The headless body of the 12-year-old boy who was beheaded at Bogoso in the Western Region has been found.

Ebenezer Tetteh’s body still in uniform with a bag strapped behind him was found lying in a bush on the Baakoyemobo road, after Agyeikrom near Bogoso, Joy News correspondent Ina Thalia reported.

The body was found after the family of the deceased organized a search party to comb through the town.

His alleged killer, Alex Tetteh, who is in police custody had refused to tell the police where he left the body after killing him.

The deceased may have been strangled on his way to school Tuesday, by Alex Tetteh and two other suspects.

Tetteh was arrested with the head of the deceased person, ostensibly on his way to a fetish priest.

The two other suspects are said to be on the run with the Western Region police on a hunt for them.

Ebenezer Tetteh went missing Tuesday after he left home for school.

School authorities, however, said he never reported to school on Tuesday a situation which got the parents and teachers worried.

An announcement was made on a local radio station informing the general public about a missing school pupil.

With the police on alert, the suspect was arrested with the head of the deceased wrapped in a black polythene back.

# RIP EBENEZER.

