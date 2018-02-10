Brief Biography Of Ebony

Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng, known in showbiz as Ebony, was born on February 16, 1997, is a Ghanaian dancehall/Afrobeats artist widely known for her hit songs “Poison” and “Kupe”, she was discovered by Bullet, a member of Ruff n Smooth fame.

Ebony was discovered by renowned musician and entrepreneur Bullet of Ruff n Smooth fame when she sent a recording of her voice and was signed to his Rufftown record label just a day after listening to the recording.

Ebony came out with her first single, “Dancefloor”, in December 2015 with a video and audio release.

The song became a hit on radio landing her nomination for the unsung category at the 2016 Ghana Music Awards.

In March 2016 Ebony released her major hit single “Kupe”, which is a household anthem in Ghana and some other African countries.

The news of the sudden demise of 90s bad girl, Ebony Reigns shocked the whole nation Friday morning after gory pictures of the late artiste started coming up.