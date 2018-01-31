Too Many Policy Inconsistencies In Ghana--Chiana-Paga MP

Member of Parliament for Chiana-Paga hon Rudolf N. Amenga-Etego has attributed Ghana's slow development and poverty to policy inconsistencies since independence coupled with a ‘’good for nothing’’ middle class that takes advantage of the state.

He asserts that no country in the world has developed through such government policy inconsistencies over the years.

The MP was speaking Tuesday Jan 30 during the GTV breakfast show in reaction to claims by President of the national house of chiefs Togbe Afede that politicians in Africa are responsible for the mass migration of its youth to the west largely driven by poverty at home.

‘’You cannot only blame the politicians. We have a surrogate economy that only service other developed economies. What we generate as wealth here largely goes outside. And yes, it behoves on politicians to devise policies to reverse that trend’’.

He adds, ‘’It is true that poverty is a major cause of migration. It is the same poverty that forced Europeans to migrate to America several centuries ago. The only difference is that the Europeans were not thrown into the sea’’.

Hon. Amenga-Etego however maintained that there are several other factors that has led to Africa’s underdevelopment particularly Ghana.

'We suffer from policy inconsistency in Ghana. Nkrumah's policy of industrialization through state intervention saw massive development in various sectors until that policy was truncated by subsequent governments who thought the private sector and market forces must solely be allowed to control our economy and this has only brought us backwards as a nation'.

He added, 'Both the state and the private sector have a role to play in the creation and distribution of wealth among the people. The theory that the free market is the fairest arbiter in the creation and distribution of wealth has been discredited over the years. The market force is not always the best arbiter even if we think that the state is not efficient.

He called for consistent government policies that recognizes the joint roles of the state as well as the private sector as governance is a continuum.

‘’We need policies of joint forces where the state plays its role in certain areas whiles allowing market economics to thrive where it will in order to create wealth but we cannot say that the state has no business doing business when in fact the so-called rich business men make their money from the state. we have a good for nothing middle class that is taking advantage of the state, and if you like just take a look at most of the rich men in the private sector, they do not create wealth on their own, they actually depend on government contracts to earn their money’.