Owusu Bempah And Prophet Kobi War Of Words: Pastor Evans Oppong Calls For Ceasefire

Dr. Evans Oppong, Head Pastor of City Of Faith Ministry, based in the UK, is calling for a ceasefire in the raging war of words between two highly respected men of God namely Bishop Isaac Owusu Bempah and Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi.

In a close to one hour Facebook video, Prophet Dr. Evans Oppong called for calm and urged Christians to tolerate each other no matter the differences in opinions.

The concerned man of God further advised Christians to do away with jealousy and enviness in the ministry of God.

"Today's generation of Christians must avoid competition since there's nothing to compete for. These two men of God are wonderful gifts who should be celebrated and I personally appeal to them to ceasefire," Prophet Dr. Evans Oppong stated.

About Pastor Dr. Evans Oppong

Dr. Evans Oppong is an anointed minister of the gospel with a prophetic gift, his pastoral and evangelistic posture has touched countless lives around the world.

He is a motivational speaker, author, educator and a business consultant.

Dr. Evans Oppong has travelled extensively across the world addressing critical issues affecting individuals', social and spiritual

development. As a passionate revivalist and one consumed with zeal of the Lord, he addresses the needs of this dying world through the sovereign and undiluted word of the Lord.

Dr. Evans Oppong is the founder of City of Faith Ministry (Worldwide) and burdened with a vision to build for God, “Church Without Walls.” He has also imparted lives through radio and televangelism.

Dr. Evans Oppong holds a Bachelor of Education degree in Social Sciences from University of Cape Coast, Ghana and also a Masters degree in Business Administration at London School of Commerce and

University of Wales Institute, Cardiff, UK. He also holds an honorary doctorate in leadership.

Dr. Evans Oppong is a noted Preacher of the word of God, a respected Author of several books including “The Beauty of Courtship”, “Wealth Transfer (1st & 2nd Ed)”, “Born to Reign” and “Dealing with Loneliness” among others.

Dr. Evans Oppong is married to Mrs. Esther Oppong; they are blessed with three children Roosevelt, Vernisha and Vanes.