Another Bombshell From Anas

Anas Aremeyaw Anas and his look-alikes

Investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, has hinted of his upcoming expose on corrupt practices.

Though he has not pointed out the target group in his recent investigations, he said high-profile persons had been captured in some nefarious acts that are against the interest of humanity and the country in particular.

Anas Aremeyaw Anas made this known during the National Media Festival organized by The Press Foundation in Bolgatanga, Upper East Region.

“It is not always that we do journalism with the purpose of recovering money, because the story must be about money first, before you recover. So when you look at stories like the Tema harbour story, within the first one month of the story, the state had raked in $200 million and this is as a result of the work that had been done. … so it’s a collection of everything that comes into this term that I call “Name, Shame and Jail,” Anas Aremeyaw underscored.

Touching on the corruption scandal that hit the judiciary sometime ago, Anas said it is a process which is still ongoing; and it is possible that some judges could still fall foul of the law.

“The journalism we do must stand the test of time because we are not doing journalism of persecution, where somebody will think that I have been taken for a ride. So, whenever we put those stories out, we also put ourselves out there to be properly scrutinized. So the mark is higher. We want to tell you that yes, the video says you have done this, bring all your lawyers. I will sit in the middle, let them ask me every question about what I have done and I will answer it,” he stressed.

He therefore, encouraged media practitioners who are interested in investigative journalism not to be afraid to venture into it; but they must ensure that whatever they investigate and come out with, must be able to stand the test of time.

The Press Foundation National Media Festival was put together to encourage Ghanaian journalists to embrace investigative journalism as a way of contributing to the fight against corruption in the country.

Manasseh Azure Awuni, also an award-winning investigative journalist with the Multimedia Group, challenged his colleagues to be courageous and professional at all times, if they decide to practise investigative journalism.

Founder and Executive Director of The Press Foundation (TPF), Listowel Yesu Bukarson, said the festival was instituted to encourage journalists to consider investigative journalism and development journalism as areas of specialization, so as to be able to influence society in a specific way towards development and growth.

The programme was attended by Council of State member and paramount chief of the Tale Traditional Area, Tongo-Rana Kugbilsong Nanlebegtang; Rev. Eastwood Anaba of the Fountain Gate Chapel; Upper East Regional Minister, Rockson Ayine Bukari as well as municipal and district chief executives.