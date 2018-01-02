The Fate Of The Educated Lazy West African

An educated person must be better than money making mind. Educated person, regardless to field of study, must be capable of seeing beyond life in the context of money. Education is power, and power is more than money. If a farmer is alone, he has just his power as a farm hand.

If a farmer got a wife, he has gain one more power as farmhands. If he gets a child, he has got addituonal more power, as farm hands. If he then gets a slaves, he has more power as farm hands. If we can only understand that everyone in a political West Africa democratically holds a piece of the power as a voter, and understand how to mobilize that power, then we shall know what to do with that power, than just money. People are power, even under a dictator.

Assume everyone of these voter is democratically one dollar. So with 300 million population of ECOWAS, we have the same democratic power with the USA, whose population is 300 million political dollar. All we want to do is to set this 300 million votes, as a single entity, against other heavy weight political powers of the world, to see what happen. What I know is, any country that is small in population and has not yet overcome the basics of technology, has no chance in this competitive world. Global competition is driven by technological power or market power as large population where the technological output are sold.

EU is a good example of a population based market but with internal technological advantage. India is another example of a population based market but without internal technological advantage If people are market as a single political entity, then what we need in the extremely technologically disadvantage West Africa, is the market by large size in population, instead small political divided populations.

Nigerians will surely not find it easy to understand this simple logic, because with over 150 million population and huge none human natural resources, what we are saying will not make sense to them. If Nigerias can only understand that they have a very complicated internal problem which the British intentionally entrapped them with.

Again, what happen to the rest of West Africans who are tiny pieces of political entities, if Nigerians are the only ones who succeed? It's therefore in everyone's best interest to get ECOWAS to be the way forward. It's also important for Nigerians particularly, to understand that the eight French speaking countries of West Africa are capable of politically and economically frustrating them with the backingbof France, even with their relative smaller population, and land sizes.

The fact here means we need ECOWAS to control all West African countries, doe us to control Frence and UK. No one prosper, without first reliving itself of external powers. If Nigeria with a population of 150 million, thinks she can control the poor 8 French speaking countries, well she must remember France is free to always be behind them if that assurance cannot come from ECOWAS itself. In fact the Bakasi War with a none ECOWAS country like Cameroon is suppose to be a lesson to the Nigerians, if they have anything to learn from history about France.

The ECOWAS is the only medium by which both the English and French speaking ex colonies of West Africa will have the former masters clntrolled. If we dont control the ex colonial masters, then our human and non human natural resources will always be meqningless to us. What kind of educated people are incapable of understanding why their resources are not useful to them, without the approval of their ex colonial masters? Why cant you realise that we mostly export cheap crude raw materials and import expensive industrial waste from our ex colonial masters? Why are we only capable of blaming our hopeless miserable lives on corruption, like kids? It's time we stop being lazy minded Christians and Muslems who blame everything on the devil, and move on to assume responsibility of our patheric fate? Wasting time blaming the devil for us to do nothing, is what we have been doing for generations and now, it's time we start demanding for our eight to vote directly for our ECOWAS MPs to make our regional laws for us.

