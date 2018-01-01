John Mahama Is Most Influential Ghanaian In 2017

Former president John Mahama has been named the Most Influential Ghanaian in the first edition of the Myjoyonline Influence Award 2017.

With 3,610 voters in the poll 100% determined by the public, the former President came top among several other names.

Voters nominated political favourites like President Akufo-Addo, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, Dr Bawumia. Popular pastors also made the list notably Pastor Mensa Otabil, Bishop Dag Heward-Mills, Archbishop Duncan Williams. Journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni and hit-singer Shatta Wale were also the choices of other voters.,

Voters also chose Lands and Natural Resources Minister John Peter Amewu as the Most Impressive minister in a category which also saw Finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta get some mentions.

Names like Hawa Koomson who is Minister for Special Development Initiatives, Education minister Matthew Opoku Prempeh Education minister, Sanitation minister Kofi Adda, National Security minister Albert Kan Dapaah were all popular on the list of ministers voters want to see sacked.

Sack Minister List

Minister for Special Development Initiatives, Hawa Koomson

Gender and Social Protection Minister, Otiko Dzaba

Deputy Trade and Industry Minister, Carlos Ahenkorah

Senior minister, Yaw Osafo-Marfo

Defence minister, Dominic Ntiwil

MP of the Year

Ofoase-Ayirebi MP, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

Your Most Disappointing MP

Bawku Central MP, Mahama Ayariga

Business Personality Of The Year

Eric Seddy Kutortse

Young Entrepreneur Of The Year

Bola Ray

Multimedia Personality Of The Year

The late Kwadwo Asare Baffuor Acheampong ( KABA)



Most Influential Ghanaian Of The Year

John Dramani Mahama

Most Trending Social Media Issue Of The Year

Free SHS