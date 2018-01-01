Former president John Mahama has been named the Most Influential Ghanaian in the first edition of the Myjoyonline Influence Award 2017.
With 3,610 voters in the poll 100% determined by the public, the former President came top among several other names.
Voters nominated political favourites like President Akufo-Addo, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, Dr Bawumia. Popular pastors also made the list notably Pastor Mensa Otabil, Bishop Dag Heward-Mills, Archbishop Duncan Williams. Journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni and hit-singer Shatta Wale were also the choices of other voters.,
Voters also chose Lands and Natural Resources Minister John Peter Amewu as the Most Impressive minister in a category which also saw Finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta get some mentions.
Names like Hawa Koomson who is Minister for Special Development Initiatives, Education minister Matthew Opoku Prempeh Education minister, Sanitation minister Kofi Adda, National Security minister Albert Kan Dapaah were all popular on the list of ministers voters want to see sacked.
Sack Minister List Minister for Special Development Initiatives, Hawa Koomson
Gender and Social Protection Minister, Otiko Dzaba Deputy Trade and Industry Minister, Carlos Ahenkorah
Senior minister, Yaw Osafo-Marfo Defence minister, Dominic Ntiwil MP of the Year Ofoase-Ayirebi MP, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah Your Most Disappointing MP Bawku Central MP, Mahama Ayariga Business Personality Of The Year Eric Seddy Kutortse Young Entrepreneur Of The Year Bola Ray Multimedia Personality Of The Year The late Kwadwo Asare Baffuor Acheampong ( KABA)
Most Influential Ghanaian Of The Year John Dramani Mahama Most Trending Social Media Issue Of The Year Free SHS
John Mahama Is Most Influential Ghanaian In 2017
Former president John Mahama has been named the Most Influential Ghanaian in the first edition of the Myjoyonline Influence Award 2017.
With 3,610 voters in the poll 100% determined by the public, the former President came top among several other names.
Voters nominated political favourites like President Akufo-Addo, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, Dr Bawumia. Popular pastors also made the list notably Pastor Mensa Otabil, Bishop Dag Heward-Mills, Archbishop Duncan Williams. Journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni and hit-singer Shatta Wale were also the choices of other voters.,
Voters also chose Lands and Natural Resources Minister John Peter Amewu as the Most Impressive minister in a category which also saw Finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta get some mentions.
Names like Hawa Koomson who is Minister for Special Development Initiatives, Education minister Matthew Opoku Prempeh Education minister, Sanitation minister Kofi Adda, National Security minister Albert Kan Dapaah were all popular on the list of ministers voters want to see sacked.
Sack Minister List
Minister for Special Development Initiatives, Hawa Koomson
Gender and Social Protection Minister, Otiko Dzaba
Deputy Trade and Industry Minister, Carlos Ahenkorah
Senior minister, Yaw Osafo-Marfo
Defence minister, Dominic Ntiwil
MP of the Year
Ofoase-Ayirebi MP, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah
Your Most Disappointing MP
Bawku Central MP, Mahama Ayariga
Business Personality Of The Year
Eric Seddy Kutortse
Young Entrepreneur Of The Year
Bola Ray
Multimedia Personality Of The Year
The late Kwadwo Asare Baffuor Acheampong ( KABA)
Most Influential Ghanaian Of The Year
John Dramani Mahama
Most Trending Social Media Issue Of The Year
Free SHS