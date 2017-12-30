Prioritise God In Everything You Do

Reverend Dennis Adufuli, the Presbytery Youth Facilitator of the Evangelical Presbyterian (E.P.) Church, has called on the youth to prioritise God above their personal goals and aspirations as God's word never passes away.

He said God is what counts at the end of one's life on earth, adding that although 'it is good to work hard to earn a living, all these things are fleeting and will pass away except the word of God.'

Rev. Adufuli made the call at a three-day First Biennial Presbytery Camp Meeting of the Evangelical Presbyterian Students' Union (EPSU) on the theme: 'Breaking New Grounds Revisited; Now is our Turn.'

The Camp Meeting, held in Accra, was to revive, rejuvenate, offer hope and opportunity for members to reconnect to God and socialise with friends.

It brought together 143 participants from 18 districts of the E.P. Church including North-La, Nungua, Lashibi, Teshie-Tsuibleo, Ashaiman, Madina, Adenta, Teshie Camp Two and Klagon.

Participants were enlightened on Evangelism, Bible Studies and the Role of the E.P. Hymns in worship.

Rev Adufuli challenged the EPSU to help in the development of the Church in every aspect be it social, financial, and spiritual

through their activities.

'Be the pacesetters for the uniqueness you long to witness in the Church and move from being a problem identifier and critic to creative problem solver,' he said.

Reverend Wisdom Selorm, the Meridian Presbytery Clerk, advised the youth to strive to live productive lives to become responsible adults.

He entreated them to seek the presence of God always in their endeavours to achieve prosperity and good successes and hold fast to the truth in Christ and His healthy doctrines.

Mr Clement Kojo Oteng, the Meridian Presbytery Chairman, charged the youth to leave an indelible footprint in all their endeavours be it the development of self, EPSU and the E.P. Church as a whole.

Reverend Edem Dzata, the District Pastor of E.P. Church, Dodowa, urged the youth to put on the whole amour of God through His words, prayers, and faith to overcome all storms.

Commander Elinam Dzidzom Kuzabge Rtd, who chaired the occasion, noted that the youth were the main pillars of the Church in terms of growth and development.

He stressed the need for them to pray unceasingly for the progress of the Church and its leaders.

GNA

By Kwamina Tandoh, GNA