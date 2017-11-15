Ghana To Get New Cement Factory As Work Begins

Vice President Dr Mahamadu Bawumia has commissioned a thirty million Dollar cement factory at the Dawa Industrial Enclave on the Tema-Aflao road.

The factory, a joint venture between Ghana and Iran, is expected to be completed in two years.

Iran owns 90 percent shares with Ghana owning the rest in the project that is expected to produce some 600,000 tonnes of premium cement annually.

The ceremony for the construction of the factory follows the signing of an MOU between Ghana and Iran when the Vice President visited that country earlier in the year during the inauguration of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

Dr Bawumia said the project, which reflects the economic dimension of the relations between Iran and Ghana, would boost the nation's infrastructural drive, create jobs and help make the price of cement competitive.

He said government would create the enabling environment for business growth to boost the economic outlook of Ghana.

Dr Bawumia expressed optimism that there would be many more mutually beneficial cooperation ventures between Ghana and Iran.

The Iranian Agricultural Minister Mahmoud Hojjati, who joined the Vice President perform the commissioning, expressed optimism that the project would boost the bilateral ties between his country and Ghana.

GNA

By Ken Sackey, GNA