It's Not True Our MP and Government Want To Relocate Fertilizer Factory To New Place - NPP Executive

The Constituency Executives of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) of Jomoro in the Western Region, have stated that the proposed establishment of a Fertilizer Factory and Ghana Gas Storage Tanks still remain at the initial location and nothing else.

People could be recalled on the October 30, 2017, a Concerned Citizen of Jomoro District wrote an open letter to President Akufo-Addo and later copied the stakeholders in the District and the media accusing the Member of Parliament for the area, Hon. Paul Essien of relocating the proposed Fertilizer Factory and Gas Storage Tanks from the original site, Bonyere-Domunli enclave to Beyin

According to the Concerned Citizen (Nana Baah), your Excellency, it is a very dangerous agenda and disturbing move being pushed heavily by the Member of Parliament for the Jomoro Constituency who also deputizes as the Minister of Chieftaincy with strong support from some traditional rulers in the area.

He therefore added that, "it is as critical and dangerous to be pampered by trusted persons pretending to defend your agenda when in reality they are doing so in order that you would humbly submit for them to take you to the slaughter house softly for execution. Your Excellency, this is what is in the offing for you in the Jomoro District if you should ever think about accepting to relocate the Gas Storage Tanks and Fertilizer Factory projects from Bonyere to Beyin".

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo during his Western Regional tour on August 8, 2017 at Half Assini promised the good people of Jomoro to build a Fertilizer Factory for them.

According to President Akufo-Addo, the establishment of this plant will mean the fulfilment of his pledge to set up a factory in the Jomoro district – 1-District-1-Factory.

The proposed fertilizer plant is also in fulfilment of a 2016 manifesto pledge of the New Patriotic Party to “tap into our gas and petroleum resources, to produce locally fertilisers for the industry to improve agricultural yield and save foreign exchange.”

A statement issued on Monday November 13, 2017 and jointly signed by all the Jomoro Constituency Executives of NPP, indicates that the allegations levelled against the Member of Parliament for the are unfounded and without any basis, hence must be treated with the contempt it deserve.

They therefore added that, the Concerned Citizen has an evil agenda to create disaffection between the MP, Hon. Paul Essien and the Paramount Chief of Western Nzema Traditional Council and also dent the high earned reputation of the MP who has been working tirelessly to develop the Constituency.

They however ensured the good people of Jomoro that the no amount of vilification and name calling will let the MP and the NPP government to rescind their decision of constructing the Fertilizer Factory at the Bonyere-Domunli enclave.

"We therefore state that, we are solidly behind the MP and government to ensure that they execute this singular project in the Domunli enclave as an achievement for the good people of Jomoro to shame those detractors", they emphasized.

NPP - JOMORO

REJOINDER - TO ALL MEDIA HOUSES

RE: THE SPECULATED RELOCATION OF BONYERE PROJECTS TO BEYIN, GHANA GAS STORAGE TANKS AND FERTILIZER FACTORY

The attention of the NPP has been drawn to a statement issued by a concerned citizen of Jomoro which is been circulated on various media platforms on the location of an intended fertilizer factory in Jomoro.

We wish to state without any equivocation that, those allegations are unfounded and without any basis, hence must be treated with the contempt they deserve.

The agenda of those baseless allegations by whoever was involved were to either;

1. Create disaffection between the MP (Hon. Paul Essien) and the Paramount Chief of Jomoro Traditional Council

2. Create hatred between the communities within the Bonyere Domunli enclave and the governing New Patriotic Party for cheap political gains or

3. To dent the high earned reputation of the the MP, who is working tirelessly to develop the constituency.

We are therefore with the view that, if none of the above stated reasons were the motive behind, then we could not fathom why well meaning individual will engage in such malicious vilification and propaganda.

To set the record straight, let us put the behavior of the writer (Nana Baah) into a proper perspective for the good people of Jomoro to understand who he is, to enable them make fair judgement of his false concerns.

This Nana Baah, started peddling falsehood about the current MP when the latter decided to embark on this political journey to salvage the people of Jomoro.

He was contracted to write series of damaging letters to those who matter in our party not to financially support the campaign of Hon. Paul Essien because he would not be win the elections.

If we all can recollect, it was this same person (Nana Baah), who wrote letters to the Parliamentary Vetting Committee when Hon. Paul Essien was nominated as a Deputy Chieftaincy Minister. He was also noted to have written series of letters to the vetting committee on the purported blocks of Jomoro during the DCE's selections.

Nana Baah and his paymasters have made several attempts to discredit the Member of Parliament, because he is not their preferred choice and that he must all course loose the next elections.

The most unfortunate aspect of this is that, Nana Baah is not an indigene of Jomoro. He has been contracted by some selfish and greedy enemies of the MP and for that matter the NPP to engage in some of these diabolic agenda to prepare the grounds for defeat in 2020.

Now let us address the concerns raised headed in the the said statement;

1. The Position of the Ghana Gas Company

We emphatically state that, it was the MP (Hon. Paul Essien) and the party in Jomoro who promised the communities within the Domunli enclave the intension of using the abandoned site for a factory if the party wins and same was communicated to H.E Nana Addo as a candidate and president respectively, after the NDC looked on for the Gas Plant to be relocated to Atuabo.

Another important fact to note is that, it is the MP (Hon. Paul Essien) who is leading the search for interested investors to start the construction of the factory in Jomoro and for that matter Domunli enclave. He has gone to the extent of bringing one of the interested investor to the Domunli enclave for site assessment.

Similar agitations led to the relocation of the Gas Plant and we don't want similar thing to happen. We therefore entreat each and everyone to exercise restrain and wait patiently for the necessary things to be done to see to realization of the project at its intended location.

2. Emerging Risky Connivance, Political Power and Traditional Influence used in Wrong Strategy

We wish to state that, whoever was involved in putting the statement out was naive with processes involved in acquiring land for such monumental projects. How could the involvement of the Paramount Chief of Jomoro amounts to connivance when he is the custodian of all lands under his jurisdiction. Whether the project is sited at Beyin or Bonyere, it is would still be under his jurisdiction. The MP cannot pretend not to be aware of our laid down customary procedures in land acquisition for such developmental projects.

The MP (Hon. Paul Essien) who doubles as a Deputy Chieftaincy Minister would not engage in any illegalities that could result in unnecessary litigation to delay the project.

3. Family Land Position

The MP (Hon. Paul Essien) and the NPP are not interested in tracing the chieftaincy historical background of any community and for that matter the ownership of lands in Jomoro which could amount to interference in chieftaincy matters. The most important thing is about getting the right investor and them needed land to execute the project to create job for the youth.

The attempt to factor is this aspect of concern has the tendency to cause unnecessary disputes and possibly affect the impending project as it did to the Gas Processing Plant.

4. The Gloomy Position For The 2020 Election

Election 2020 is about three years ahead and for that matter it would be prudent to concentrate our efforts on what we get under the able leadership of NPP government and the MP than engaging in irrelevant vilification and threats.

Hon. Paul Essien and the NPP won the elections on fair grounds and on the basis competence, good message and vision for Jomoro and not because of the relocation of the Gas Processing Plant to Atuabo, since the NPP lost in almost all the surrounding communities within the Domunli enclave in the 2021 elections during which the relocation was done.

The development of of the Jomoro has suffered a lot in the hands of selfish persons and it is about time we change our attitudes and support the agenda of of the MP and government to develop our District.

It is not the wish of anyone for the MP to go one term as they want us to believe, but to stay longer to accomplish his mission for Jomoro.

No amount of vilification and name calling will let the MP (Hon. Paul Essien) and the NPP government to rescind their decision of constructing the Fertilizer Factory at the Domunli enclave.

Hon. Paul Essien and other Ministries are still engaging interested investors for the project to be executed in Domunli enclave within his tenure.

We therefore state that, we are solidly behind the MP and government to ensure that they execute this singular project in the Domunli enclave as an achievement for the good people of Jomoro to shame those detractors.

