NPP Nasara Expresses Happiness Over Passage Of Zongo Development Fund Bill

The Nasara Wing of the ruling New Patriotic Party has expressed appreciation to the president and Parliament for the successful passage of the Zongo Development Fund Bill.

The Zongo Development Fund, one of the major promises of the ruling party faced delay after the bill meant for its establishment was withdrawn from Parliament somewhere in October.

The majority leader Hon. Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu in withdrawing the bill said “The bill in its current state was found to have been a bit problematic, hence, the decision to withdraw it,”

At a forum with one of the Zongo communities, the Minister for Inner-City and Zongo Development, Boniface Abubakar Saddique announced that the draft bill was to be sent to Cabinet for deliberations.

He disclosed that his Ministry was almost done with consulting key stakeholders in the Zongo communities to garner ideas on areas of priority for the Fund.

“Cabinet will submit it to the Minister for Justice and Attorney-General to convert everything into a legal language,” the Minister told the media then.

He expressed optimism that, the Bill when laid before Parliament, will not face any major setbacks.

“I don’t think we will have serious challenges when the Bill is laid before Parliament. And as soon as Parliament approves it, Ghanaians will begin to see the fruits of the Zongo Development Fund,” he assured.

But on Friday, the Zongo Development fund Bill among other Bills were passed.

The National Nasara Coordinator of the party who is also seeking to become the party's next national youth organiser Kamal-Deen Abdulai in a statement said "The Zongo Development fund is here. Thank you Mr President!!

The Nasara Wing of NPP, says Ayekoo!"

He expressed optimism that the fund will transform the various Zongos across the country adding that "Muslim students are expected to benefit from scholarship packages under the Zongo Development Fund."

He added that the government is of the belief that, Zongos can be viable tourist attractions when a deliberate effort is made to develop them.

He admonished the leadership of the various Zongo communities to help the government to develop the Zongos by availing themselves to assist in it's development programs.