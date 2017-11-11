Old Students Challenged To Do More For FREE SHS

The Mfantsipim Old Boys Association (MOBA) has pledged to step-up its investments in the School to fill the gaps left due to the implementation of the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy.

This, they intend to do by meeting-up with the infrastructural deficit of the school such as dormitories, classroom blocks and staff accommodation.

The Chairman of MOBA Projects, Mr Frank Tackie said though the free SHS policy provided a challenge for them, it would not relent in efforts to support its Alma Mater for the students to live comfortably on campus.

Mr Tackie said this during the commissioning of MOBA projects in preparation for the school's 141st anniversary celebration which would be climaxed on Saturday November 11.

The 1973-year group, built a 20-seater biogas toilet facility while the 1989-year group donated two tricycles to aid in sanitation of the school and a two storey infirmary building,

The 1967,77,87,97 and 2007-year groups furnished and put finishing touches on the School's multi-purpose building.

Mr Tackie said the projects which had been put up would reduce the burden on the existing infrastructure of the School which were built to cater for a small number of students, but the recent increase in their intake called for expansion.

The Headmaster of Mfantsipim School, Mr Manfred Barton-Oduro commended the old boys and said the multi-purpose building would go a long way to enhance the smooth running of the school as its population continued to grow.

He assured that the facilities would be put into good use while ensuring proper maintenance of them to ensure their longevity.

Captain Paul Forjoe, the Ebusuapayin of MOBA, said the projects would help students to live comfortably, while they learn hard to succeed and maintain the great image of the school.

He admonished the school administration as well as the students to observe proper maintenance of the facilities so that others can also use them in future.

By Afedzi Abdullah, GNA