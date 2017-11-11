Footballer Gets Bail For Defilement

Accra, Nov. 9, GNA- A 23-year old footballer, Ebenezer Otabil who is accused of defiling an 11-year old girl at Mataheko in Accra has been admitted to bail by an Accra Circuit Court.

Otabil was admitted to bail in the sum of GH 50,000 cedis with three sureties, two of whom are to be justified by the court presided over by Mr Aboagye Tandoh.

He is expected to reappear on November 30.

Otabil was admitted to bail after his lawyers had put in a bail application on his behalf.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charge of defilement.

Prosecuting Chief inspector Kofi Atimbire told the court that the complainant was a trader and the mother of the victim and both live at Mataheko.

Prosecution said Otabil however resides at Abossey Okai, Accra.

According to Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire the accused used to visit his friend at complainant's residence and in the course of that got to know the victim.

On October 20, this year, at about 9:30 pm, Otabil paid a visit to his friend but he met his absence. Otabil then sneaked into the complainant's room which was unlocked with the victim sleeping inside.

The Prosecution said the complainant at the time was selling outside the residence.

Prosecution said Otabil called the victim from her sleep and began to fondle her on her mat.

In the process, Prosecution said, Otabil removed her pants and had sexual intercourse with her.

The Prosecution said after the act, Otabil left and the victim informed her mother about it.

The victim's mother reported the matter to the Kaneshie Divisional Domestic Violence and Victim's Support Unit where the victim was issued with a medical form to attend hospital to be examined medically.

The prosecutor said later Otabil was arrested by the Police and in his caution statement admitted the offence.

GNA

By Joyce Danso, GNA