UEW COUNCIL CHAIRMAN LIED AGAINST BNI, UEW Council Chairman and Acting VC Confused and A Brief Response to Dawda Eric(Equity)
This article is in three folds as the title depicts. The UEW Council Chair is suffering from dementia and if care is not taken, he would cause trouble before departing to… He is behaving like he is untouchable. UEW staff should mark my words. A time will come, UEW will wait for government subversion before salaries will be paid and it will be because of the current allowances taken by council members normally orchestrated by the council chair. The following are various writings of people who have UEW at heart.
UEW COUNCIL CHAIRMAN LIED AGAINST BNI His Excellency needs to call Associate 'Professor' Abakah to order. He wrote on 31 October 2017 to some persons that: "the Governing Council decided that to enable the Committee, EOCO, and BNI to do a thorough work without being impeded, undermined, compromised and or shipwrecked, with immediate effect, you and the following officers should step aside while the investigations are ongoing".
Instead, the facts are that: 1. there is no ongoing BNI investigation into alleged financial irregularities against individuals in UEW.
2. BNI had looked into the allegations and examined all documents but did not find any evidence of wrong doing! This was done twice and no evidence of wrong doing was established. They cleared everything as genuine.
3. Afenyo Markins withdrew all allegations of financial irregularities from the court case.
4. Afenyo was only contesting the legitimacy of the Council and contract for the award of the North Campus road which was done before Avoke took office as VC.
5. The Council Chairman invited EOCO to investigate allegations that have already been cleared by BNI. They were given all documents they needed for their investigations more than a month ago.
6. EOCO was investigating UEW and not individuals. In fact, the Acting VC Prof. Anthony Afful-Broni, should be the one to question if EOCO is concerned about individuals because he together with Professor Akwasi Asabere-Ameyaw approved all payments for the road contract, NOT Avoke and co.
So what is this lie by the Council Chairman in the name of BNI?
I think BNI and the President should invite Associate 'Professor' Abaka for questioning to produce evidence that there is any ongoing BNI investigations into financial impropriety against persons in UEW.
Truth should be told and JUSTICE delivered UEW Council Chairman and Acting VC confused
1. He wrote claiming investigations are ongoing when there is none.
2. Afenyo Markins on the North campus road is only contesting the conflict of interest in the award of the contract to Lamas construction by the Ghana Highways Authority which (Lamas) is alleged to be owned by Paa Nii Lawrence Lamptey, a staff of Ghana Highway Authority.
3. The BNI investigated the alleged conflict of interest in the award of the road contract.
4. The BNI investigated UEW, Lamas Construction and GHA and not individuals involved.
5. BNI found no evidence of wrong doing against anyone.
6. The Council Chairman interdicted people excluding the Acting VC, Rev. Father Professor Anthony Afful-Broni, a Catholic priest who has both NDC and NPP membership cards.
7. Tell Associate 'Professor' Abakah and the Acting VC Anthony Afful-Broni who signed the Payment vouchers for the North Campus road project in question that it does not lie within the powers of Council to interdict persons who are alleged to be under investigation by state institutions if same is not requested by the investigating institutions.
8. If it lies in the powers of Council to do same, the Acting VC, Anthony Afful-Broni who was also invited during the BNI investigations should be asked to step aside without any malice
A Brief Response to Dawda Eric(Equity) UTAG is a group of teachers with different political background, it cannot be true that they all belong to one political party. On the issue of ethnicity, yes, why will some Akan members in high position in the University including chiefs go to the head of state to lobby for the position of VC when they know that the president does not appoint VC for public Universities. They believe that the school is on an Akan soil and therefore only an Akan have the birth right to take leadership positions. This is purely ethnocentric so UTAG cannot be wrong. Let me tell this alumnus that he should be part of the system to appreciate various scheme being employed to unseat the current VC. The scheme to pronounce him guilty in the media even before the court does so speaks volumes. The assembly man who knows nothing about how the University is run is being used by the Effutu MP, Hon. Alex Afenyo Markin in the scheme of affairs. All the documents they claim they have had no substance, that is why every effort is being use to win public sympathy using the media space. All will fail.
Compiled by:
Victor K. Owusu (An Alumnus of UEW)
[email protected]