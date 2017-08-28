TOP STORIES
Esikado Omanhene Charges Chiefs
Awulae Agyefi Kwame of Nsein Traditional Area (Right) with Nana Kobina Nketsia
The Omanhene of Essikado Traditional Area in the Western Region, Nana Kobina Nketsia V, has charged chiefs and other traditional leaders in the region to use their experience to promote the developmental agenda of their respective areas and the Western Region as a whole.
According to him, chiefs, particularly the elderly ones, ought to promote development in their traditional areas and serve as role models for young and upcoming chiefs.
He mentioned that no meaningful development could take place without the involvement of the chiefs.
Nana Kobina Nkestia stated this during the launch of the 50th anniversary celebration of the enstoolment of Awulae Agyefi Kwame II as the Omanhene of Nsein Traditional Area in the region.
The anniversary celebration is on the theme, “50 Years of Successful Traditional Leadership: It is not by my might.”
Nana Nketsiah urged the citizens of Nsein in the Nzema East Municipality of the region to be happy because it was no mean achievement to have a chief on the stool for 50 years.
The Essikado Omanhene pointed out that it required a man with great heart, who is also God-fearing to rule for 50 years, as chieftaincy in most parts of the country was bedeviled with problems.
He appealed to the people in the area to continue to give their chief the requisite support to help accelerate the progress of the communities.
Awulae Agyefi Kwame expressed gratitude to the people for their cooperation, which has made him arguably the longest reigning chief in the region.
The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Nzema East, Frank Okpeyen, commended Awulae for his honesty and courage, and reiterated the assembly’s support for the successful celebration of the anniversary.
The Royal Golden Jubilee celebration has been slated for September 23, 2017 to coincide with the annual Kundum festival of the chiefs and people of the area.
Awulae Agyemfi Kwame II, known in private life as Abraham Kojo Fase, has served two consecutive terms as the President of the Western Regional House of Chiefs and the Vice Chairman of the National House of Chiefs.
A teacher by profession and commercial farmer, Awulae also served as the chairman of the Nzema Manle Council and the Western Regional Centre for National Culture.
He has served on numerous boards, including the National Advisory Board of the Ministry of Local Government, the Museums and Monument Board and the Ghana Railway Company Limited.
Activities lined up for the celebration include Keep Fit exercise, quiz competition for Senior and Junior High School students in the area and grand durbar to raise funds for a number of development projects in the area.
From Emmanuel Opoku, Nsein
