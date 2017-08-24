TOP STORIES
Any time you find yourself comfortable at the expense of all others, know that your being selfish and self-centredBy: Elikem Obuo
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3872
|4.3916
|Euro
|5.1808
|5.1844
|Pound Sterling
|5.6134
|5.6199
|Swiss Franc
|4.5438
|4.5465
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4929
|3.4963
|S/African Rand
|0.3319
|0.3321
|Australian Dollar
|3.4652
|3.4703
Great Jehovah... Save Thy Nation Ghana
Great Jehovah, the supremo, creator of the universe and the "positioner" of Ghana at the middle of the world. Thy beloved nation is sinking in the black sea of corruption.
Great Jehovah, "stealers" have been placed in positions of authority to take charge of our monies. While women and children die at our hospitals due to lack of equipment and ordinary beds, a few greedy souls keep pocketing millions of cedis and dollars to the detriment of the masses. Thy beloved nation is sinking in the black sea of corruption.
Great Jehovah, I only know of the 80-20 rule, but your Ghana is now operating a 99-1 rule. 99% of the masses work for 1% to enjoy the benefits. We use to say that, there is light at the end of the tunnel, but the light I see at the end of Ghana's tunnel is a light of a runaway train, a recipe for disaster for current and future generations. Thy beloved nation is sinking in the black sea of corruption.
Great Jehovah, when the custodians of our pension dance azonto with our monies, the supposed watchdogs inflate dollar rates to transfer money in excess of million cedis and dollars. The whiteman gave us our freedom for our compatriots to enslave us. Thy beloved nation is sinking in the black sea of corruption.
Great Jehovah, pardon the armed robbers who kills 10s and steals 1000s, for the man with pen has clearly shown that, indeed, the pen is mightier than the sword and the gun. He uses his pen to prosecute and punish the thief, only to turn around either to collect goat, yam or money, and also steals from the people million folds of what he punished the thief for. Let the man with the pen and in authority rot in hell, for his selfish acts kills not 10s but millions.
Great Jehovah, send back your son to save us. In his absence, let your angels rescue us. We run into your strong tower to be saved, but no salvation was preached. Prosperity has become the order of the day. When the church needs money, the congregation are called upon, with a supporting scripture to justify. When the congregation needs money, the pastor directs us to pray to you, Jehovah. Olive virgin oil which is sold at GHC 75.00 for 1.5 litres bottle has become a FMCG at our churches, with 0.0005 litres sold for GHC 300.00 for blessings. Psalm 91 is equivalent to 91 dollars for 91 blessings, not to mention the billionaire status with no workdone.
Great Jehovah, save Thy nation Ghana, and save our soul.
Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article." © Atoapem Frimpong Barimah
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
Opinion/Feature