Charlotte Osei wins US Woman of Courage 2017 award
The US government has awarded the chairperson of the Electoral Commission of Ghana Mrs Charlotte Osei with the United States Department of State’s Woman of Courage Award for 2017.
Mrs Osei, who has been at the helm of affairs for two years, was honoured for the reforms that she brought to the Electoral Management Body leading to a “credible election 2016.”
The US Ambassador to Ghana, Robert P. Jackson described her as someone who “epitomizes the phrase, woman of courage.”
Mrs. Osei came under severe public backlash from the New Patriotic Party which was then in opposition. She is currently under investigations over alleged managerial incompetence among others being championed by some staff of the EC.
Ambassador Jackson has since praised her for her bravery before, during and after the 2016 general elections.
Receiving the award, Mrs. Osei acknowledged that other staff and commissioners deserve credit too for their hard work, adding she was “totally overwhelmed and humbled” by the US government’s recognition.
Mrs Charlotte Osei, Chairperson of the Commission, flanked by her colleague Commissioners, Mrs. Rebecca Kabuki Adjalo (L) and Hajia Saadatu Maida (R) after receiving the Woman of Courage award from the US Embassy
“Although I am being recognized for my efforts for the elections last year, the success of the elections was not and could not be the reasons for one person’s efforts. Numerous people contributed in diverse ways to the successful elections and the national peace and stability we continue to enjoy,” Mrs. Osei opined.
