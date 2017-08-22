modernghana logo

Amasaman celebrates Homowo

GNA
19 minutes ago | Social News

Amasaman (GAR), Aug. 22, GNA - The Chiefs and people of Amasaman in the Ga West Municipality of the Greater Accra Region on Saturday, celebrated their annual Homowo festival amidst the sprinkling of 'Kpokpoi', the traditional food of the Gas, drumming and the firing of muskets.

The celebration was on the theme; ''Mobilizing the Strength in Our Diversity for National Development'.

Clad in red, the chiefs and some indigenes took turns to sprinkle the food and poured libation at sacred places and homes.

The festival which was celebrated peacefully, attracted a large number ofpeople.

Nii Amasa Oseiku II, Amasaman Mantse, called for a united front to accelerate the development of the community.

He asked them to use the occasion to forge ahead in unity by burying their differences in order to seek the development of the area.

Nii Oseiku urged the youth to guard against social vices and practice virtues that would shape their lives and help them to become responsible adults.

He appealed to the Ga Traditional Council to take a second look at the installation of chiefs to ensure peace at all times.

Nii Oseiku also appealed to the government to provide the community with good roads and drinking water to help improve the living standard of the people.

Nii Ayi Bonte II, Gbese Mantse, commended the chiefs and people of the area for celebrating the festival peacefully.

He said that the Traditional Council was putting in place mechanisms to help stop the transfer of chiefs.

Nii Okai Laryea, Member of Parliament for Amasaman, also commended t he people for a peaceful celebration and expressed the hope that he would work tirelessly to ensure the development of the area.

