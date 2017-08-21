modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Average mortgage rates stays at 33.1%; Bank of Africa offers highest

CitiFMonline
1 minute ago | Business & Finance

The average interest rate for mortgage loans among commercial banks remained at 33.1% as previously recorded in June.

According to the Bank of Ghana's Annual Percentage Rate (APR)and Average Interest (AI) report, Bank of Africa still offers the highest interest on mortgages at 36.6 percent.

Bank of Baroda however offers the lowest interest on mortgage loans with interest rates between 22 and 28 percent.

The Bank of Africa's 36.6% interest on mortgage loans is closely followed by the Royal Bank with its interest on mortgage loans at between 35.5-40.5 percent.

Barclays bank and Ecobank come in at the third and forth positions with interest on mortgage loans between 34.2 and 34.1percent.

Occupying the 5th position is Prudential Bank which offers mortgages at an interest of 33.6 percent.

The top five from the bottom are Bank of Baroda, Stanbic Bank, Zenith Bank, GCB Bank and BSIC.

Their interests on mortgage loans are between 22 percent and 31.4 percent.

Twenty Two banks, according to the BoG report, do not offer mortgage loans.


By: Jessica Ayorkor Aryee/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Business & Finance

TOP STORIES

Father jailed for sucking daughter’s breast

19 minutes ago

Nana Addo jets off to Equatorial Guinea on three-day visit

2 hours ago

quot-img-1Accept responsibility or die a liability,create opportunity and attempt all impossibility.be an asset not liability

By: IG.A. CHUKWU quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.38414.3885
Euro5.14835.1540
Pound Sterling5.62965.6375
Swiss Franc4.54924.5522
Canadian Dollar3.48113.4831
S/African Rand0.33190.3321
Australian Dollar3.46673.4738
body-container-line