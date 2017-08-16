modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Jailed Pistorius allowed to attend grandmother's funeral

AFP
15 minutes ago | South Africa
South African Paralympian Oscar Pistorius is serving a six-year jail term for murdering his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp in his Pretoria home in 2013. By AUNTONY ZINYANGE (AFP/File)
South African Paralympian Oscar Pistorius is serving a six-year jail term for murdering his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp in his Pretoria home in 2013. By AUNTONY ZINYANGE (AFP/File)

Johannesburg (AFP) - Jailed South African Paralympic athlete Oscar Pistorius briefly left his Pretoria prison on Wednesday to attend his grandmother's funeral.

"He left in the morning under supervision of our officials and by 20-minutes-past-one he was back at the facility," Correctional Services spokesman Singabakho Nxumalo told AFP.

He was driven from Atteridgeville prison in Pretoria after he had been granted permission to bury his maternal grandmotherâ€š Joyce Bekker, who according to local media, died last week aged 93.

The funeral took place in Johannesburg's northern Bryanston's suburb.

Nxumalo said there was nothing special about Pistorius being let out because regulations permit low-risk prisoners compassionate leave to attend the funerals of, or visit critically ill direct family members.

Earlier this month Pistorius was removed from prison and kept in a hospital overnight after he had reportedly complained of chest pains.

Pistorius, 30, is serving a six-year jail term for murdering his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp, a model and law graduate, in his Pretoria home in 2013.

The "Blade Runner", as the double amputee sprinter was known, has always maintained that he mistook Steenkamp for an intruder when he fired four high-calibre bullets through a locked toilet cubicle.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

South Africa

TOP STORIES

Ghana's Assets Declaration Regime is ineffective - former Auditor-Gene...

19 minutes ago

A-G Report: Staff Of CAGD Steals GHS 115K To Build House

2 hours ago

quot-img-1PUT A SMILE ON YOUR FACE TO FACE A SMLIE AND LEAVE YOUR TEMPORAL PROBLEMS ASIDE.

By: FRANCIS TAWIAH (Duis quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.38164.3860
Euro5.13535.1397
Pound Sterling5.63045.6382
Swiss Franc4.50464.5077
Canadian Dollar3.43503.4371
S/African Rand0.32880.3290
Australian Dollar3.42443.4320
body-container-line