Africa Feeds Media Ltd Partners With Deutsche Welle
Pan African media brand, Africa Feeds Media Ltd has announced that it is partnering with Germany's international broadcaster, Deutsche Welle (DW). As part of the partnership, the news portal Africafeeds.com will broadcast a live TV feed from DW.
Readers of Africafeeds.com can also watch other videos on demand focusing on unique stories about Africa and bringing the continent closer to them.
The news portal, which was launched in 2016, focuses on telling African stories to all Africans and the world.
Speaking in Accra, CEO of Africa Feeds Media Ltd, Isaac Kaledzi said "This partnership will ensure that those who visit our news portal have access to quality news reporting about the continent and the world."
DW has developed regional television lineups in English, German, Spanish and Arabic, with radio and online content available in 30 different languages.
"Africafeeds is an exciting new DW partner in Ghana and they make a valuable contribution to DW's focus on digital media in Africa," said Sevan Ibrahim-Sauer, Director of DW's Africa distribution.
DW's television lineup offers news, features and documentaries covering everything from business, science and politics to arts, culture and sports.
Kaledzi added that "the rich content of DW makes it the best choice as a partner at this moment."
Africa Feeds Media is expected to launch other news portals, especially for sports, business and show business by 2018.
