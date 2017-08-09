TOP STORIES
University of Energy and Natural Resources Council inaugurated
Accra, Aug. 8, GNA - Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh, the Minister of Education, has inaugurated a 15-member Council of the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR) in Accra to ensure the implementation of the aims of the University.
The UENR Act 2011(Act 830) mandates the University to provide higher education and disseminate knowledge related to energy and natural resources, undertake research and foster collaboration with persons in the country and outside.
The Council has Professor Ambrose Kwame Tua as its Chairman, while the members are; Prof. Harrison Kwame Dapaah, Vice-Chancellor of UENR, Dr Clara Ohenewa Benneh, Prof. Emmanuel Kenneth Agyei, Mr Patrick Bogyako-Saime, and Dr Bernard Okoe Boye all being President's nominees, and Mrs Sheila Naah Boamah from the National Council for Tertiary Education.
Others are Prof. Emmanuel Marfo-Owusu and Mr Paul Nana-Nketia from Convocation, Dr Nana Sarfo Agyemang Berkyi, from the University Teachers Association of Ghana, Mr Hamidu Alhassan, Teachers Educational Workers Union of Ghana, and Mr John Asare-Baiden,Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools.
The rest are Mr Victor Fosa Boamah, Student Representative Council of UENR, Mr Anthony Baidoo, Graduate Students Association of Ghana and Mr Joseph Kusi Yankyera, representing the Alumni.
The Minister, who administered the Oath of Office and Secrecy to members of the Council, said the Board had a critical role to play in ensuring quality, efficiency and effectiveness in all tertiary institutions.
He said Section 6 of the Act enjoined the Council to ensure the implementation of the aims of the University, determine the strategic direction, monitor and evaluate policy implementation as well as promote income-generating activities.
'The Council is expected to ensure the conservation and augmentation of the resources of the University in relation to matters affecting income or expenditure and make professional level appointment on the recommendation of the Appointment Committee of the Academic Board,' he said.
Dr Opoku Prempeh urged the Council to be innovative and be solution-oriented to provide the required guidance and leadership to the University.
He said: 'Government expects you to be proactive agents of change by proposing workable solutions that will help achieve the University's goals as a leading centre of research and excellence on issues relating to energy and natural resources'.
The Minister said government had committed itself to establishing the research fund to support research works in tertiary institutions, and that a draft bill had been completed and consultations for stakeholder inputs were underway.
He urged the Council to establish strategic partnerships with international institutions for the University to benefit from best practices and put it on an enviable pedestal as centre for scientific advancement and excellence.
Prof Tua, the Chairman of the Council, expressed appreciation to the President for the appointment and pledged their unflinching support to work according to the mandate given them to improve quality assurance of the University.
GNA
By Kodjo Adams, GNA
