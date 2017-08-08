TOP STORIES
AUTTG, Others To Embark On Peaceful Demonstration
The Assembly of University Trained Teachers of Ghana (AUTTG) and others have threatened to embark on a peaceful demonstration on Tuesday August 8,2017 to express their displeasure to the authorities for neglecting their members by the Ghana Education Service (GES) in terms of recruitment into the government basic and second cycle schools as professional teachers.
The groups which includes, University Trained Teachers of Ghana (AUTTG), Unemployed Education Graduates Alliance (UEGA) and Unemployed Graduate Teachers Association (UGTA) in a press release signed by the president Mr. Wallis Kwadwo Kobea and presented by the Public Relation Officer (PRO) Mr. Mark Donkor stated that their members are Ghanaian citizens who have the passion to teach and for that matter got themselves enrolled directly in the teacher training university like the University of Education-Winneba (UEW), university of Cape Coast (UCC) and others to become the professional teachers they want to be, but have been unemployed for years after successfully completing their studies.
He further indicated that the associations have an increasing number of over 3000 unemployed graduates across the ten regions of Ghana with membership including graduates with diploma in Basic Education (DBE) and Bachelor’s degree certificates.
The PRO laments ‘’All efforts by the leadership of those associations to address the said issue with the authorities previously have not yield any good outcome yet.’’
Speaking to Focus Fm’s Kesse Alfred, the president however disclosed that the associations have decided to embark on a peaceful march to draw the attention of the authorities manning these universities offering education-related course to Senior High School Graduates who enrolled directly to these universities with the aim of securing employment as teachers in government schools after successful completion of their studies.
Mr. Kobea further suggested that the authorities should partner with the Ghana Education Service (GES) through the Ministry of Education to recruit their graduates as one of their mainstream sources of teachers for the basic and second cycle schools in Ghana same way as the private teacher training institutions have done.
‘’We shall converge at Obra Spot where the walk will commence and ends at Efua Suntherland Children’s park where we will be expecting to meet the Minister of Education Mr Matthew Opoku Prempeh to officially present our petition to him as been directed by the Greater Accra Regional Police Command,’’ he notified
