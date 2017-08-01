TOP STORIES
Stop ignoring me – Amadu Sulley tells Charlotte Osei
In a latest twist to the internal wrangling at the Electoral Commission (EC), Deputy Commissioner in charge of operations, Amadu Sulley is protesting what he says is the failure of EC boss to recognize his presence.
In an internal memo dated July 27 and intercepted by Myjoyonline.com, the Deputy Commissioner said since he resumed from leave, Mrs Charlotte Osei has failed to liaise with him on any issue.
“I have observed with the concern of your non-recognition of my presence in the office…this is because you have been dealing with the Director of Human Resource,” Mr Sulley decried.
More soon...
