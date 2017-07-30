TOP STORIES
Europe Might Need A Big Border Wall Too. Here's Why
In May this year, an article by The Telegraph, citing a leaked German government report, revealed that nearly 7 million migrants from Africa were waiting to cross the Mediterranean to Europe. Statistics on what some consider the worst migration crisis in decades remain sketchy, but according to the International Organization for Migration , in 2016 alone, some 363,348 people arrived in Europe via the Mediterranean.
Over 5000 added to the body count of what has been called the world’s biggest cemetery. Former Libyan leader, Muammar Gaddafi, famously referred to Libya as a wall separating Europe from the surge of migration from Africa. Without a doubt, his ousting has had a positive impact on the wave of migration, which has since reached epidemic proportions.
Currently, Africa's population is only 1.2 billion. I use 'only' because with fertility rate higher than anywhere else in the world, this number is set to double to some 2.4 billion by 2050. Question in point: if Europe cannot deal with 1.2 billion, how will they deal with 2.4 billion? It seems to me that when it comes to controlling this migration wave, Europe has only 3 viable options:
Option 1: Start making plans for a "big beautiful border wall" across the Mediterranean, stretching from Malaga in Spain, through Lampedusa in Italy and the Greek Islands. It would cost only a couple trillion dollars and they can make Africa pay for it. For ethical reasons, they could make it a solar wall too, which in effect can help address some of Africa's energy needs.
Option 2: Admit that they are part of the problem and help Africa solve it by helping to create economic opportunities on the continent. The key to appreciating this solution is to understand the underlying motivation for the wave of migration from Africa. Contrary to popular belief, African migrants aren't risking their lives in order to enjoy the beautiful things Europe has to offer. That's what tourists do.
These people aren't tourists. They obviously aren't coming to play in the snow either. So why are they coming? It fundamentally comes to limited economic opportunities at home (apart from the few freeing conflicts partly fuelled by American, European, Russian and Chinese made weapons). Increasing population, coupled with increase in technological unemployment, means the few opportunities are set to be more limited, even for the educated.
Now, one might ask, what exactly has Europe got to do with this? Why not hold African leaders accountable? Why shouldn't Africans take a hold of their own destiny? These are legitimate questions, and not many people would argue that leadership on the continent has been abysmal, to say the least. But that is just one side of the problem. There's another and equally important side that needs addressing if Africa is to rise economically. That includes illicit financial flows from the continent to the developed world.
A joint report by The Global Financial Integrity and AfDB estimates that Africa lost between
1.2 to 1.4 trillion dollars in cumulative illicit outflows from 1980 to 2009. It is estimated that Africa loses between 50 to 80 billion dollars annually through these illicit activities, with much of them held up in European tax havens. Contrary to popular belief, Africa sends more money to the rest of the world than it receives through FDI and aid.
Without the enabling environment and other legal loopholes in the global financial system, resource rich Africa has the capacity to fund much of her developmental initiatives, and with it, happily engaged citizens who would lack the desire to make the perilous journey to Europe.
Another issue is the perennial debt burden imposed on the continent. Africa's total external debt is estimated at about 300 billion dollars, some of which go back as far as the 1980s, a substantial part being accrued interests on original loans. Africa's businesses are not developed to the point where they boost the local economy and create jobs, and here I'm not even referring to the high tech industry.
For example, despite the fact that over 70% of Africans earn a living from farmers, the continent still imports about $50 billion worth of yearly[ i ]. Dumping of highly subsidized agricultural produce by western governments partly accounts for this. This makes the continent perpetually dependent on developed nations for much of her needs, which comes at a high cost, a cost which hangs like an inter-generational albatross around the necks of Africans.
For some perspective, prior to their economic miracle, the average Chinese national faced similar visa restrictions from Europe like the average African. Today, many European countries have simplified visa requirements for the Chinese, and the streets of Europe are teeming with Chinese tourists who inject billions of dollars annually into the European economy. This is so because Europe knows the Chinese tourists leave for their motherland after they've seen enough of the continent and their budgets are exhausted. It is not difficult to decipher that they go back home because they have economic opportunities and better lives at home too.
Now, I know this might be a hard one to swallow but it's important to understand that, like the Chinese, many Africans wouldn't be interested in staying in Europe if they had similar opportunities at home. A friend once remarked, "The average African wouldn't leave the summer all year round weather and excellent African cuisine for potato chips and the depressing winters of Europe". The desire to seek a better live for ourselves and those we love is fundamental to our nature as humans.
In order to mitigate the challenges and harness the opportunities the future presents, Africa will need help - its own ‘Marshal Plan’ so to speak, and western society has to rise to the challenge. The world is getting smaller and if there's anything we have learned from recent history, it is this; our destinies are inextricably intertwined. What happens in a village in a forgotten part of West Africa can have implications for a family on the shores of Spain.
Option number 3: refer to option number 1
Kwadwo Agyapong Antwi
The writer blogs on economic, political and social issues at www.thinkingWityou.wordpress.com
