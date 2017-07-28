TOP STORIES
I AM WHAT I AM BECOUSE I MADE MYSELF THATBy: BETTY-BEV. AGYEI-HAM
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3756
|4.3800
|Euro
|5.1066
|5.1093
|Pound Sterling
|5.7250
|5.7317
|Swiss Franc
|4.5404
|4.5425
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4951
|3.4983
|S/African Rand
|0.3365
|0.3367
|Australian Dollar
|3.4894
|3.4952
‘Don’t Take Us For Granted’-CHAG Cautions Gov't
The Christian Health Association of Ghana (CHAG) has called on government not to take for granted the services member facilities of the Association were rendering a large segment of Ghanaians in the rural area.
As provider of over 40 percent of health care in the country, the new Chairperson of the CHAG Board has entreated government as a matter of urgency expedite repayment of the debts owed CHAG Facilities by the National Health Insurance Scheme.
Dame Dr. Agatha Ekua Bonney, the CHAG Board Chairperson made the appeal to government interview, highlighting the serious threat the indebtedness was posing to health care provision in rural areas and in the entire country.
She narrated the huge pressure on facilities to pay their suppliers and the shortage of critical medical consumables to help sustain the delivery of health care to Ghanaian.
She described the huge debts of over 13 months as severely hampering the delivery of quality healthcare and demoralizing genuine efforts of many CHAG Facilities dotted around remote areas to provide quality health care.
Dame Dr. Akua Bonney strongly appealed to the Government to as a matter of urgency consider settling the indebtedness of NHIA and ensure the immediate reimbursement to the health facilities for services they were rendering.
She expressed the desire of the Association to continue dialoguing with the government to ensure the settlement of the debts owed its member facilities, while pledging CHAG’s commitment to work with other stakeholders to find lasting solution and sustainable means of funding health care in Ghana.
“As a Christian association we are unable to lay down our tools due to our principles of compassion to the patient, even though our facilities are really suffering” she echoed, appealing to the Government to consider their plight and ensure that payment were made to save the health facilities from collapsing.
Funding NHIS
To ensure NHIS is not starved of cash, the CHAG Board Chairperson suggested that NHIS Fund be decoupled from the consolidated fund and used solely for what it was established for.
Given the challenge of the huge indebtedness to health facilities, she observed that ensuring sustainable health funding was paramount, to the delivery of quality health care, which is critical to Ghana’s development.
Dame Dr. Ekua Bonney, stated that CHAG which started the pilot of project of the health insurance at Nkoranza in the 90s is very much interested in its sustenance, but said if the NHIS were properly managed it would not be facing the challenges it was facing.
“Make NHIS fund work solely as it was set up,” she stressed.
Vision
The Chairperson said the New Board would work in line with the vision of the founding fathers and ensure that CHAG and its member facilities become the best quality health care delivery centres throughout the country.
Under their three-year mandate, the Chairperson noted that the Board would prioritize patient care and satisfaction in the delivery of quality health care at throughout CHAG member facilities in the country.
She explained further that appropriate patient care and customer satisfaction were a prerequisite in the process of giving holistic healthcare delivery.
As CHAG marks its Golden Jubilee this year, Dame Dr. Ekua Bonney said the association would introduce strategies to improve and uphold high standards of holistic health care to the patient, which includes strengthening staff orientation on the new trends in patient care and customer satisfaction at all levels.
Faced with the hurdle of dwindling donor funds, huge debt of NHIS to facilities and a commitment to continue the provision of quality healthcare delivery; Mr. Sam Sarpong Appiah, Vice Chairperson, shared the vision of the Board to pursue mobilization of fund locally to augment other sources of funds.
He therefore called for a change in mentality and attitude in order to mobilize funds locally to aid the continuous operation of the health facilities in the country.
The Vice Chairperson said the Board vigorously promote prudent financial management regimes of funds and encourage close working relations between facilities and communities in which they operate in to rally support for their growth.
Poor and sick fund
In spite of the financial constraints, the Chairperson and the Vice reiterated the fact that most CHAG facilities were doing their best to assist patient meet the cost of treatment through the Poor and Sick Fund they established.
The Board Chairperson pledged CHAG’s committed to continue providing holistic health care delivering, which will offer spiritual, mental and emotional health care that hinges on the tenets of respect for patient’s dignity, and concern for the health needs of clients in a Christ like manner.
New Board members
Among the 16-member Board of CHAG chaired by Dame Dr. Agatha Akua Bonney, assisted by Mr. Sam Sarpong Appiah; as well as Dr. Yao Yeboah; Alex Kofi Osei Owusu, ESQ.; Mr Osei Yaw Asamoa; Mr. Mauurice Adu-Amankwah; and Mr Julius Wellens-Mensah.
Others are Mr. Peter K. Yeboah, Executive Director of CHAG; Dr. Elias K. Sory; Joseph A. Aryitey, ESQ.; GEAORGE A. Adjei, ESQ.; Ms. Margaret Mary Alacoque Dapilah, and Dr. Frederick E.M. Kustsienyo, as well as Mr. Lawrence Ofosu Adjare; Mr Enoch Osafo, and Presbyter Jonas Gershon Dzodzodzi.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
General News