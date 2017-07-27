TOP STORIES
NPP's Teacher Danquah Calls On Council Of Elders To Consider The Issuance Of Appointment Letters
The Executive Director for Teacher Danquah Research Institute (TDRI) and the Founder and Convener for the Coalition of Youth Against Propaganda, in the person of Teacher Danquah, also known in public life as Apreku-Danquah Seth has called on the council of Elders, the highest decision making body of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to consider the option to issue appointment letters to elected and appointed party executives at the polling station, constituency, regional and national levels.
According to him, the essence of his call on the council of elders to impress on the entire party in the upcoming national delegates conference slated for August, this year to consider the issuance of appointment letters to elected and appointed party executives at all levels is to make them more accountable and responsible for roles or positions assigned to them.
He added that, the appointment letters will contain job description for positions as enshrined in Article 5, 6, 7 and 9 of the NPP Constitution. The constitution is clear on which positions should exist at each level of the party, but silent on the job description, in other roles assigned to each position being it elected or appointed at the polling station, constituency and regional levels, he stated unequivocally.
The outspoken party member said, Article 9 clauses C to H provide details on the composition of the national executive committee, which by extension provide each position or member and the job description tied to it.
However, the constitution is not conspicuous on job description for positions or executive members who hold elected or appointed position at the polling station, electoral area, constituency and the regional levels. He maintained that, the normal practice where executives at the above mentioned levels depend on conventions and practices is not the best way to go for a well organized and structured party such as the NPP.
Teacher Danquah quizzed, why the NPP's constitution is silent on job description for roles or positions stipulated as contained in Article 5, 6 and 7. It is proper for the Party to define clear roles for positions under the article quoted to enable the party work effectively and efficiently in the days ahead.
“The 2020 elections require that, we do that right thing to ensure that each position holder at the polling station, electoral area, constituency and regional level play his or her roles effectively and efficiently to get us the victory we all desire. The story in 2020 may not be the same as it was in 2016, a few dynamics will change which require that we do the right thing”. He said.
He was however optimistic that the his party-NPP will retain power in 2020.
