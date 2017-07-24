modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY I Would Like To Apologize To Mr Mahama For My Comments—rev. Dr Obiri Yobo...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Mugabe lavishes sister-in-law with $60,000 birthday gift

AFP
43 minutes ago | Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe lavished his sister-in-law with $60,000 on her birthday, a report said. By Jekesai NJIKIZANA (AFP/File)
Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe lavished his sister-in-law with $60,000 on her birthday, a report said. By Jekesai NJIKIZANA (AFP/File)

Harare (AFP) - Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe lavished his sister-in-law with $60,000 on her birthday, state-owned media reported Monday, at a time when the country is running critically short of cash.

The Herald newspaper said Mugabe, 93, and his wife Grace gave Junior Gumbochuma the money at her birthday celebrations, while the couple's children gave her $10,000.

"The gift was to thank Mrs Gumbochuma, a pastor, for the pivotal role she played in raising the First Family's children," the newspaper said.

Gumbochuma, who is Grace Mugabe's elder sister, celebrated her 60th birthday on Sunday as Grace celebrated her 52nd at one of the Mugabes' farms in Shamva, northeast of Harare.

Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe lavished his sister-in-law with $60,000 on her birthday, state-owned media reported Monday, at a time when the country is running critically short of cash.

Zimbabwe's public salary wage bill uses up 91 percent of total revenue and the economy has halved in size since 2000.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Zimbabwe

TOP STORIES

Things Have Fallen Apart At EC – Anyenini

16 minutes ago

EC brouhaha: Charlotte lying against me – Amadu Sulley

19 minutes ago

quot-img-1When your intentions are pure,your heart will always be at peace...

By: P. Darko quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37004.3744
Euro5.09265.0966
Pound Sterling5.66665.6740
Swiss Franc4.61184.6145
Canadian Dollar3.48913.4911
S/African Rand0.33760.3378
Australian Dollar3.45833.4657
body-container-line