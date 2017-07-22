TOP STORIES
Ellembelle Physically Challenged People Need Help—Peter Ackah
There seems to be a form of embarrassment against Ellembelle District Assembly in previous years against Disability People.
An NPP communication team member and an outspoken youth of Nzemaland, Mr Peter Ackah has expressed his opinion on the uncompleted and abandoned Disability Training Centre and Office stationed at Azuleloanu a community in Ellembelle District of the Western Region.
On Saturday 15/07/2017 political show on New Day FM 94.1mhz, Mr Ackah asked leaders to help Physically Challenged people in their societies.
Mr Ackah made a sober appeal to the Member of Parliament for Ellembelle constituency Hon Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah and the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Ellembelle District Hon Kwasi Bonzo to help complete the Disability Centre in Azuleloanu to help the people.
"Fred, let me use your local Radio Station to make this passionate appeal for our brothers and sisters who are physically challenged. I want to plead with Hon Armah Kofi Buah(MP), Hon Kwasi Bonzoh (DCE of Ellembelle), Religious Bodies, Philanthropists, NGOs, Private Sectors and all concern groups in Ellembelle, Nzemaland and the entire Nation to assist in various forms to help complete the Disability Centre in Azuleloanu a nearby community to Esiama." Mr Ackah said.
Mr Ackah said the project started over four years ago and is about 60% completed.The structure has been left in the bush for animals to used it as their place of abode. The Saturday political talk show host on New Day FM, the Host, Mr Fred Jerry Mensah said the station has made all efforts to draw the public and leadership attentions to the uncompleted project but all to no avail.
Mr Ackah said though the President Nana Addo has given chances to Physically Challenged people to work at tollbooths but in Ellembelle District the story is different. "Fred, His Excellency Nana Addo has shown concerns to people who are Physically Challenged to occupy tollbooths but Ellembelle and Jomoro have no tollbooths so what intervention is for our disabled friends?" He said it is about time politicians think about Disability people and get a permanent training centre for them.
"The physically challenged people cannot continue to 'beg for money' and also cry for help. Let's get the Disability Centre completed and train them to acquire Technical and Vocational Skills. NGOs and Religious bodies including philanthropists should surely come to their aid if they see the Disability People in their Centre and undergoing training. God will surely bless us if we care more for these Physically Challenge people", Peter Ackah pleaded.
"Most of these physically challenged people were once like us and we could be like them someday. Some were born Physically Challenged but that does not mean they cannot do anything to help themselves, family, society and the nation. God loves a cheerful giver" Mr Ackah stated
The host applauded Mr Peter Ackah for his concerns and also called on the general public to help complete the project.
