Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3682
|4.3724
|Euro
|5.0856
|5.0897
|Pound Sterling
|5.6664
|5.6745
|Swiss Franc
|4.5990
|4.6014
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4672
|3.4694
|S/African Rand
|0.3355
|0.3359
|Australian Dollar
|3.4752
|3.4830
2017 Breaking Marital Spells slated for August 28
By GNA Reporter
Accra, July 20, GNA - The Grace and Truth Temple in Nungua-Accra has announced the 7th edition of the annual marital summit dubbed: 'Breaking Marital Spells,' in Accra on Thursday.
The programme, which is geared towards educating, strengthening marital bonds, empowering the married and the yet to be married through the Word of God is slated for Monday, August 28 to Sunday, September 3, at the Grace and Truth Temple - Nungua, behind the Danpong Pharmacy.
A statement signed by Mr Ebenezer Bessey, the Co-ordinator of Breaking Marital Spells and copied to the Ghana News Agency said the theme for this year's event would be: 'Winning Marital Battles.'
It said: 'There are many people who are married but are not enjoying their marriages as God originally instituted. This at times makes the yet to be married more scared because of what they see others go through.'
The statement quoted Prophet Louis A. Melchisedec, the Host of the programme, as saying: 'The reasons why there are many divorces in recent times is because Children of God lack and have refused to deploy the keys, which will help their marriages to become successful.
'My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge…Hosea 4:6,' it said.
The statement mentioned Prophet Melchisedec as saying that 'People are using their own knowledge and understanding instead of allowing God to direct their marriages. A typical example in the Bible is the presence of Jesus at the wedding ceremony, without the presence of Jesus; the marriage would have encountered a big disgrace and shame'.
'This means that marriages without the presence of the Holy Spirit will not work because Jesus is the solution (John 2:1-10),' it said.
According to the statement, Prophet Melchisedec mentioned barrenness, lack of trust, unforgiveness, financial problem, misunderstanding, individual affirmed characters and attitudes among others as challenges many people encounter in marriages.
It therefore hinted that, 'God has made keys available for people to deploy to make their marriages workout; these keys are prayer and wisdom. Some of these challenges in marriages can be solved by prayers while others are just by the application of wisdom or both in some cases,' it said.
The statement noted that a Special All Night Service on Friday September 1 September would be featured in this year's event.
The seven-day marital programme would have Bishop Joseph Annang, Pastor Solomon Okyere-Keelson and the host, Prophet Melchisedec all from Ghana and Pastor Godfrey Homela of South Africa, as some of the speakers.
GNA
